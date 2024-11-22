Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Paytm Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Paytm share price are up by 6.3%, Nifty up by 1.19%

Paytm Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Paytm share price are up by 6.3%, Nifty up by 1.19%

Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at 846.9 and closed at 898.65. The stock reached a high of 904 and a low of 843.75 during the day, indicating a positive performance with a notable increase in price.

PaytmShare Price Today on 22-11-2024

Paytm Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:38 today, Paytm shares are trading at price 898.65, 6.3% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78073.74, up by 1.19%. The stock has hit a high of 904 and a low of 843.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5782.02
10793.51
20768.86
50721.77
100609.22
300511.48

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 857.55, 870.3, & 894.8, whereas it has key support levels at 820.3, 795.8, & 783.05.

Paytm Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Paytm was 233.49% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 25.67% with a target price of 668.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.86% MF holding, & 18.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.80% in june to 7.86% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.48% in june to 18.02% in the september quarter.

Paytm share price has gained 6.3% today to trade at 898.65 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.19% & 1.19% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.