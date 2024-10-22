Hello User
Paytm Share Price Today on : Paytm share are down by -5.34%, Nifty down by -0.55%

Paytm Share Price Today on 22-10-2024: On the last trading day, Paytm opened at 728 and closed at 687.1. The stock reached a high of 728 and a low of 683.8 during the day.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today on : At 22 Oct 12:00 today, Paytm shares are trading at price 687.1, -5.34% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80884.29, down by -0.33%. The stock has hit a high of 728 and a low of 683.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5717.98
10719.22
20704.77
50631.33
100528.50
300504.79

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 745.13, 764.97, & 784.43, whereas it has key support levels at 705.83, 686.37, & 666.53.

Paytm Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Paytm was 264.64% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.19% with a target price of 569.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.08% MF holding, & 18.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.04% in june to 0.08% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.48% in june to 18.02% in the september quarter.

Paytm share price down -5.34% today to trade at 687.1 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as SBI Cards & Payment Services, Sundaram Finance, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, L&T FINANCE are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.55% & -0.33% each respectively.

