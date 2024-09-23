Paytm share are down by -0.68%, Nifty up by 0.28%

Paytm Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|667.15
|10
|655.36
|20
|613.83
|50
|543.75
|100
|462.25
|300
|506.05
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹671.88, ₹680.27, & ₹690.48, whereas it has key support levels at ₹653.28, ₹643.07, & ₹634.68.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Paytm was -8.46% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.59% with a target price of ₹536.62.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 20.48% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 20.64% in march to 20.48% in the june quarter.
Paytm share price down -0.68% today to trade at ₹659.15 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Housing & Urban Development Corporation are falling today, but its peers L&T FINANCE, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, LIC Housing Finance are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.28% & 0.21% each respectively.