Paytm share are down by -0.68%, Nifty up by 0.28%

Paytm Share Price Today on : At 23 Sep 12:00 today, Paytm shares are trading at price ₹659.15, -0.68% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84722.33, up by 0.21%. The stock has hit a high of ₹675.45 and a low of ₹653.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 667.15 10 655.36 20 613.83 50 543.75 100 462.25 300 506.05

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹671.88, ₹680.27, & ₹690.48, whereas it has key support levels at ₹653.28, ₹643.07, & ₹634.68.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Paytm was -8.46% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.59% with a target price of ₹536.62.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 20.48% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.64% in march to 20.48% in the june quarter.