Paytm Share Price Today on : Paytm share are up by 8.25%, Nifty up by 0.41%

Paytm Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:21 today, Paytm shares are trading at price ₹744, 8.25% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80526.68, up by 0.38%. The stock has hit a high of ₹761 and a low of ₹700.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 719.63 10 726.64 20 707.88 50 636.10 100 532.32 300 505.27

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹716.47, ₹752.13, & ₹775.47, whereas it has key support levels at ₹657.47, ₹634.13, & ₹598.47.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Paytm was 700.82% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 23.52% with a target price of ₹569.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.08% MF holding, & 18.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.04% in june to 0.08% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.48% in june to 18.02% in the september quarter.