Business News/ Markets / Paytm share are up by 1.8%, Nifty up by 0.04%

Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today on 24-09-2024: On the last trading day, Paytm opened at 656.75 and closed at 663.20. The stock reached a high of 673.05 and a low of 651.50 during the day.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today on : At 24 Sep 11:13 today, Paytm shares are trading at price 663.2, 1.8% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84948.45, up by 0.02%. The stock has hit a high of 673.05 and a low of 651.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5667.15
10655.36
20613.83
50543.75
100462.25
300506.05

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 669.1, 686.3, & 696.2, whereas it has key support levels at 642.0, 632.1, & 614.9.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Paytm was 138.96% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.55% with a target price of 560.06.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 20.48% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.64% in march to 20.48% in the june quarter.

Paytm share price up 1.8% today to trade at 663.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial are falling today, but its peers L&T FINANCE, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.04% & 0.02% each respectively.

