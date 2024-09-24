Paytm share are up by 1.8%, Nifty up by 0.04%

Paytm Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|667.15
|10
|655.36
|20
|613.83
|50
|543.75
|100
|462.25
|300
|506.05
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹669.1, ₹686.3, & ₹696.2, whereas it has key support levels at ₹642.0, ₹632.1, & ₹614.9.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Paytm was 138.96% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.55% with a target price of ₹560.06.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 20.48% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 20.64% in march to 20.48% in the june quarter.
Paytm share price up 1.8% today to trade at ₹663.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial are falling today, but its peers L&T FINANCE, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.04% & 0.02% each respectively.