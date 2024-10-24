Paytm Share Price Today on : Paytm share are up by 4.5%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Paytm Share Price Today on 24-10-2024: On the last trading day, Paytm opened at ₹ 750.6 and closed at ₹ 778.55. The stock reached a high of ₹ 780 and a low of ₹ 739.6 during the day. Overall, it experienced a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 711.17 10 720.01 20 709.67 50 639.70 100 535.67 300 505.54

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹778.27, ₹810.53, & ₹849.37, whereas it has key support levels at ₹707.17, ₹668.33, & ₹636.07.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Paytm was 419.11% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 21.39% with a target price of ₹612.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.08% MF holding, & 18.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.04% in june to 0.08% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.48% in june to 18.02% in the september quarter.