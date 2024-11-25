Paytm Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: Paytm share price are down by -0.81%, Nifty up by 1.68%

Paytm Share Price Today on 25 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹ 912.9 and closed at ₹ 892.75. The stock reached a high of ₹ 939 and a low of ₹ 883.75 during the day, indicating some volatility in its trading range.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 822.43 10 811.96 20 784.51 50 732.06 100 618.45 300 513.91

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹928.08, ₹952.27, & ₹994.78, whereas it has key support levels at ₹861.38, ₹818.87, & ₹794.68.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Paytm was 505.97% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76% & ROA of -8.10% respectively.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 25.18% with a target price of ₹668.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.86% MF holding, & 18.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.80% in june to 7.86% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.48% in june to 18.02% in the september quarter.