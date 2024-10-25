Paytm Share Price Today on : Paytm share are down by -2.49%, Nifty down by -1.03%

Paytm Share Price Today on 25-10-2024: On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹ 765.85 and closed at ₹ 745.40. The stock reached a high of ₹ 767.80 during the day and a low of ₹ 714.40.

Paytm Share Price Today on : At 25 Oct 12:00 today, Paytm shares are trading at price ₹745.4, -2.49% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79405.5, down by -0.82%. The stock has hit a high of ₹767.8 and a low of ₹714.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 715.89 10 720.39 20 712.85 50 644.44 100 539.43 300 506.12

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹789.75, ₹815.2, & ₹840.4, whereas it has key support levels at ₹739.1, ₹713.9, & ₹688.45.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Paytm was 268.83% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.29% with a target price of ₹624.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.08% MF holding, & 18.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.04% in june to 0.08% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.48% in june to 18.02% in the september quarter.