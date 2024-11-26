Paytm Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Paytm share price are up by 0.54%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Paytm Share Price Today on 26 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Paytm opened at 893.1 and closed at 897.45. The stock reached a high of 911.45 and a low of 891 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a slight increase in value by the close of the trading session.

Livemint
Published26 Nov 2024, 11:06 AM IST
PaytmShare Price Today on 26-11-2024
PaytmShare Price Today on 26-11-2024

Paytm Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:06 today, Paytm shares are trading at price 897.45, 0.54% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80095.57, down by -0.02%. The stock has hit a high of 911.45 and a low of 891 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5822.43
10811.96
20784.51
50732.06
100618.45
300513.91

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 926.47, 961.23, & 983.47, whereas it has key support levels at 869.47, 847.23, & 812.47.

Paytm Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Paytm was 172.97% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76% & ROA of -8.10% respectively.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 25.57% with a target price of 668.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.86% MF holding, & 18.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.80% in june to 7.86% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.48% in june to 18.02% in the september quarter.

Paytm share price up 0.54% today to trade at 897.45 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Sundaram Finance, Housing & Urban Development Corporation are falling today, but its peers Muthoot Finance, SBI Cards & Payment Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.08% & -0.02% each respectively.

First Published:26 Nov 2024, 11:06 AM IST
