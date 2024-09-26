Paytm share are down by -0.31%, Nifty up by 0.26%

Paytm Share Price Today on 26-09-2024: On the last trading day, Paytm opened at 689.85 and closed at 684.85. The stock reached a high of 696.85 and a low of 678.25 during the day.

Published26 Sep 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today on : At 26 Sep 11:21 today, Paytm shares are trading at price 684.85, -0.31% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 85382.05, up by 0.25%. The stock has hit a high of 696.85 and a low of 678.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5666.45
10665.56
20625.05
50551.83
100467.78
300503.88

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 696.37, 704.78, & 714.57, whereas it has key support levels at 678.17, 668.38, & 659.97.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Paytm was 93.68% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.22% with a target price of 560.06.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 20.48% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.64% in march to 20.48% in the june quarter.

Paytm share price down -0.31% today to trade at 684.85 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as L&T FINANCE are falling today, but its peers Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.26% & 0.25% each respectively.

First Published:26 Sep 2024, 11:21 AM IST
