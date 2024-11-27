Paytm Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Paytm share price are up by 2.12%, Nifty down by -0.02%

Paytm Share Price Today on 27 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Paytm opened at 894.4 and closed at 905.25. The stock reached a high of 911.45 and a low of 887 during the day. Overall, the stock showed positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Livemint
Published27 Nov 2024, 11:02 AM IST
PaytmShare Price Today on 27-11-2024
PaytmShare Price Today on 27-11-2024

Paytm Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:02 today, Paytm shares are trading at price 905.25, 2.12% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80009.48, up by 0.01%. The stock has hit a high of 911.45 and a low of 887 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5822.43
10811.96
20784.51
50732.06
100618.45
300512.68

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 906.23, 924.57, & 937.98, whereas it has key support levels at 874.48, 861.07, & 842.73.

Paytm Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Paytm was 172.97% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76% & ROA of -8.10% respectively.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 26.21% with a target price of 668.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.86% MF holding, & 18.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.80% in june to 7.86% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.48% in june to 18.02% in the september quarter.

Paytm share price up 2.12% today to trade at 905.25 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Muthoot Finance are falling today, but its peers SBI Cards & Payment Services, Sundaram Finance, Housing & Urban Development Corporation are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up -0.02% & 0.01% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Nov 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsPaytm Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Paytm share price are up by 2.12%, Nifty down by -0.02%

Most Active Stocks

Adani Power share price

473.40
11:58 AM | 27 NOV 2024
35.65 (8.14%)

Bharat Electronics share price

306.10
11:57 AM | 27 NOV 2024
8.3 (2.79%)

NTPC share price

369.05
11:58 AM | 27 NOV 2024
7.4 (2.05%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

123.15
11:58 AM | 27 NOV 2024
2.55 (2.11%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Coforge share price

8,688.65
11:48 AM | 27 NOV 2024
72.35 (0.84%)

Laurus Labs share price

548.30
11:51 AM | 27 NOV 2024
2.05 (0.38%)

Piramal Enterprises share price

1,198.70
11:51 AM | 27 NOV 2024
1.35 (0.11%)

Wipro share price

584.55
11:51 AM | 27 NOV 2024
-4.5 (-0.76%)
More from 52 Week High

Prestige Estates Projects share price

1,631.85
11:51 AM | 27 NOV 2024
-73.85 (-4.33%)

Granules India share price

575.50
11:51 AM | 27 NOV 2024
-20.3 (-3.41%)

EPL share price

265.65
11:51 AM | 27 NOV 2024
-8 (-2.92%)

Godrej Properties share price

2,818.00
11:51 AM | 27 NOV 2024
-83.15 (-2.87%)
More from Top Losers

Adani Total Gas share price

630.85
11:51 AM | 27 NOV 2024
51.15 (8.82%)

Adani Energy Solutions share price

653.00
11:51 AM | 27 NOV 2024
51.85 (8.63%)

Adani Power share price

472.60
11:51 AM | 27 NOV 2024
34.85 (7.96%)

Quess Corp share price

699.55
11:51 AM | 27 NOV 2024
47.55 (7.29%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,245.00-1,310.00
    Chennai
    77,251.00-1,310.00
    Delhi
    77,403.00-1,310.00
    Kolkata
    77,255.00-1,310.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.90/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.