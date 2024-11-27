Paytm Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Paytm share price are up by 2.12%, Nifty down by -0.02%

Paytm Share Price Today on 27 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Paytm opened at ₹ 894.4 and closed at ₹ 905.25. The stock reached a high of ₹ 911.45 and a low of ₹ 887 during the day. Overall, the stock showed positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Paytm Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:02 today, Paytm shares are trading at price ₹905.25, 2.12% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80009.48, up by 0.01%. The stock has hit a high of ₹911.45 and a low of ₹887 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 822.43 10 811.96 20 784.51 50 732.06 100 618.45 300 512.68

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹906.23, ₹924.57, & ₹937.98, whereas it has key support levels at ₹874.48, ₹861.07, & ₹842.73.

Paytm Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Paytm was 172.97% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76% & ROA of -8.10% respectively.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 26.21% with a target price of ₹668.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.86% MF holding, & 18.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.80% in june to 7.86% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.48% in june to 18.02% in the september quarter.