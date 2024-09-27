Paytm share are down by -1.85%, Nifty up by 0.2%

Paytm Share Price Today on 27-09-2024: On the last trading day, Paytm opened at ₹ 706.05 and closed at ₹ 692.20. The stock reached a high of ₹ 708.60 and a low of ₹ 686.00 during the session.

Paytm Share Price Today on : At 27 Sep 11:10 today, Paytm shares are trading at price ₹692.2, -1.85% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹85774.32, down by -0.07%. The stock has hit a high of ₹708.6 and a low of ₹686 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 670.94 10 668.89 20 632.90 50 555.98 100 470.87 300 502.92

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹726.88, ₹749.12, & ₹773.43, whereas it has key support levels at ₹680.33, ₹656.02, & ₹633.78.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Paytm was 143.26% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76% .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.09% with a target price of ₹560.06.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 20.48% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.64% in march to 20.48% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}