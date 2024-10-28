Paytm Share Price Today on : Paytm share are down by -0.44%, Nifty up by 1.07%

Paytm Share Price Today on 28-10-2024: On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹ 746.05 and closed at ₹ 741.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹ 758.5, while the lowest was ₹ 733.55. Overall, the stock experienced a decline, closing lower than its opening price.

Paytm Share Price Today on : At 28 Oct 13:00 today, Paytm shares are trading at price ₹741.35, -0.44% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80306.19, up by 1.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹758.5 and a low of ₹733.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 733.43 10 725.71 20 718.69 50 654.08 100 547.40 300 508.00

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹770.47, ₹796.23, & ₹824.47, whereas it has key support levels at ₹716.47, ₹688.23, & ₹662.47.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Paytm was 27.04% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.21% with a target price of ₹636.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.08% MF holding, & 18.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.04% in june to 0.08% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.48% in june to 18.02% in the september quarter.