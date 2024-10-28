Hello User
Paytm Share Price Today on : Paytm share are down by -0.44%, Nifty up by 1.07%

Paytm Share Price Today on 28-10-2024: On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at 746.05 and closed at 741.35. The highest price reached during the day was 758.5, while the lowest was 733.55. Overall, the stock experienced a decline, closing lower than its opening price.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today on : At 28 Oct 13:00 today, Paytm shares are trading at price 741.35, -0.44% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80306.19, up by 1.14%. The stock has hit a high of 758.5 and a low of 733.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5733.43
10725.71
20718.69
50654.08
100547.40
300508.00

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 770.47, 796.23, & 824.47, whereas it has key support levels at 716.47, 688.23, & 662.47.

Paytm Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Paytm was 27.04% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.21% with a target price of 636.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.08% MF holding, & 18.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.04% in june to 0.08% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.48% in june to 18.02% in the september quarter.

Paytm share price down -0.44% today to trade at 741.35 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as SBI Cards & Payment Services, Sundaram Finance are falling today, but its peers Housing & Urban Development Corporation, L&T FINANCE are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.07% & 1.14% each respectively.

