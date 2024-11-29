Hello User
Next Story
Paytm Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Paytm share price are up by 1.01%, Nifty up by 0.91%

Paytm Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Paytm share price are up by 1.01%, Nifty up by 0.91%

Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today on 29 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Paytm opened at 930 and closed at 936.85. The stock reached a high of 951.9 and a low of 928 during the day.

PaytmShare Price Today on 29-11-2024

Paytm Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:07 today, Paytm shares are trading at price 936.85, 1.01% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79710.51, up by 0.84%. The stock has hit a high of 951.9 and a low of 928 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5867.69
10825.47
20798.01
50741.23
100628.18
300514.01

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 947.42, 967.33, & 984.67, whereas it has key support levels at 910.17, 892.83, & 872.92.

Paytm Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Paytm was 168.39% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76% & ROA of -8.10% respectively.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 25.28% with a target price of 700.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.86% MF holding, & 18.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 6.80% in june to 7.86% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.48% in june to 18.02% in the september quarter.

Paytm share price up 1.01% today to trade at 936.85 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as SBI Cards & Payment Services, Sundaram Finance, Housing & Urban Development Corporation are falling today, but its peers Muthoot Finance are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.91% & 0.84% each respectively.

