Paytm Share Price Today on : Paytm share are down by -0.35%, Nifty down by -0.77%

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|733.43
|10
|725.71
|20
|718.69
|50
|654.08
|100
|547.40
|300
|507.29
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹751.17, ₹769.28, & ₹779.77, whereas it has key support levels at ₹722.57, ₹712.08, & ₹693.97.
Paytm Share Price Today
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Paytm was 47.40% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.93% with a target price of ₹636.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.08% MF holding, & 18.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.04% in june to 0.08% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 20.48% in june to 18.02% in the september quarter.
Paytm share price down -0.35% today to trade at ₹730.45 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as SBI Cards & Payment Services, Sundaram Finance, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, L&T FINANCE are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.77% & -0.56% each respectively.