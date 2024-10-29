Paytm Share Price Today on : Paytm share are down by -0.35%, Nifty down by -0.77%

Paytm Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: On the last trading day, Paytm opened at ₹ 734.75 and closed at ₹ 730.45. The stock reached a high of ₹ 744 and a low of ₹ 725.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 733.43 10 725.71 20 718.69 50 654.08 100 547.40 300 507.29

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹751.17, ₹769.28, & ₹779.77, whereas it has key support levels at ₹722.57, ₹712.08, & ₹693.97.

Paytm Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Paytm was 47.40% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.93% with a target price of ₹636.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.08% MF holding, & 18.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.04% in june to 0.08% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.48% in june to 18.02% in the september quarter.