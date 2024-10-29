Hello User
Paytm Share Price Today on : Paytm share are down by -0.35%, Nifty down by -0.77%

Paytm Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: On the last trading day, Paytm opened at 734.75 and closed at 730.45. The stock reached a high of 744 and a low of 725.4 during the day.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today on : At 29 Oct 11:02 today, Paytm shares are trading at price 730.45, -0.35% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79553.15, down by -0.56%. The stock has hit a high of 744 and a low of 725.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5733.43
10725.71
20718.69
50654.08
100547.40
300507.29

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 751.17, 769.28, & 779.77, whereas it has key support levels at 722.57, 712.08, & 693.97.

Paytm Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Paytm was 47.40% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.93% with a target price of 636.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.08% MF holding, & 18.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 0.04% in june to 0.08% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.48% in june to 18.02% in the september quarter.

Paytm share price down -0.35% today to trade at 730.45 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as SBI Cards & Payment Services, Sundaram Finance, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, L&T FINANCE are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.77% & -0.56% each respectively.

