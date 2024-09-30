Paytm share are up by 1.65%, Nifty down by -1.07%

Paytm Share Price Today on 30-09-2024: On the last trading day, Paytm opened at 672.4 and closed at 683.5. The stock reached a high of 687.1 and a low of 655.05 during the session.

Published30 Sep 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates
Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today on : At 30 Sep 13:00 today, Paytm shares are trading at price 683.5, 1.65% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84595.12, down by -1.14%. The stock has hit a high of 687.1 and a low of 655.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5679.49
10673.32
20647.60
50564.81
100477.04
300502.94

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 695.93, 721.82, & 734.78, whereas it has key support levels at 657.08, 644.12, & 618.23.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Paytm was 42.46% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -10.76% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.06% with a target price of 560.06.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.04% MF holding, & 20.48% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 20.64% in march to 20.48% in the june quarter.

Paytm share price up 1.65% today to trade at 683.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as L&T FINANCE are falling today, but its peers Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.07% & -1.14% each respectively.

