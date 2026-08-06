Paytm shares rise despite Mauritius-based FII booking partial profit in fintech company

Paytm share price gained more than 1% to touch a 52-week high on Thursday, 6 August, even as early investor Elevation Capital and its affiliated entities pared their holdings through a large block deal worth over ₹2,038 crore.

According to exchange data, Elevation Capital V sold 10.20 lakh shares for ₹139.55 crore, while SAIF III Mauritius Company offloaded 97.43 lakh shares worth ₹1,332.7 crore. SAIF Partners India IV also sold 41.36 lakh shares valued at ₹565.77 crore. Collectively, the three entities divested 1.49 crore shares for a total consideration of ₹2,038.02 crore.

Before the transaction, SAIF III Mauritius Company and SAIF Partners India IV, both affiliated with Elevation Capital (formerly SAIF Partners), held 8.55% and 3.63% stakes in Paytm, respectively.

On the buying side, the National Pension System (NPS) Trust emerged as the largest acquirer, purchasing 30.2 lakh shares worth ₹413.07 crore. Axis Mutual Fund acquired 27 lakh shares valued at ₹369.3 crore.

Other prominent buyers included Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Société Générale, BNP Paribas Financial Markets, Sundaram Mutual Fund, Manulife Global Fund, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Ghisallo Master Fund, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, and Tata Mutual Fund.

Paytm - Q1 Results In July, Paytm reported its highest-ever quarterly EBITDA for the quarter ending June 2026 (Q1 FY 2027), driven by accelerated growth across merchant and consumer businesses, EBITDA margin expansion, and AI-led acceleration in operating leverage.

During Q1 FY27, operating revenue increased 28 per cent YoY to ₹2,448 crore, while EBITDA rose 182 per cent YoY to a record ₹203 crore, with EBITDA margin expanding to 8 per cent. Profit after tax increased 79 per cent YoY to ₹220 crore.

On a comparable basis, excluding the Payments Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) incentive, which was applicable till December 2025, operating revenue grew 31 per cent YoY, while EBITDA margin expanded by 7 percentage points YoY, reflecting the strength of the underlying business.

Merchant GMV growth accelerated to 31 per cent YoY to ₹7.1 lakh crore, led by investments in product, distribution and service of device merchants and increasing momentum in the online merchant business following receipt of the online Payment Aggregator licence last year.

Net payment revenue increased 25 per cent YoY on a comparable basis to ₹601 crore, supported by payment processing margin structurally improving to above 4 bps and continued growth in device merchants, which reached 1.57 crore.

Paytm share price today Paytm share price today opened at ₹1,422.60 apiece on the BSE; the stock touched an intraday high of ₹1,449.90 apiece and an intraday low of ₹1,421.05 apiece.

Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said Paytm has witnessed a decisive breakout above a key horizontal trendline on the daily chart, indicating the potential continuation of its ongoing uptrend.

According to Shah, the ₹1,380–1,410 zone had been acting as a strong resistance, and the stock has now convincingly moved above this level. Following a healthy pullback towards its 34-day exponential moving average (EMA), Paytm attracted strong buying interest, resulting in a sharp rebound.

He added that the MACD has crossed above its signal line, reinforcing bullish momentum, while the weekly RSI has turned higher after holding firmly around the 60 level, signalling renewed strength. Shah also noted that the stock continues to trade above its key short- and long-term moving averages, keeping the broader trend positive.

He expects the ₹1,400–1,390 zone to act as immediate support, with the stock likely to extend its gains as long as it sustains above this level.

Hitesh Rathi, Technical Analyst – Equity & Derivatives at Angel One, said Paytm's technical structure has turned increasingly positive after the stock registered a multi-brick Swing Breakout on the daily 1% Renko chart in June, signalling a reversal from its secondary downtrend.

Rathi noted that the stock has since generated another Bullish Swing Breakout above the ₹1,400 mark, indicating the resumption of its primary uptrend. He added that a similar bullish pattern is visible on the daily 1% Point & Figure chart, where the stock has formed a Follow-through Double Top Buy pattern.

According to him, the 10-column moving average has also crossed above the 20-column moving average, highlighting strengthening momentum and reinforcing the stock's bullish outlook.

Given the alignment of positive signals across multiple charting systems, Rathi expects Paytm to initially move towards the ₹1,650 level, with the ₹1,870–1,900 zone emerging as the next medium-term upside target.

Also Read | Paytm share price falls over 1% despite strong Q1 results 2026