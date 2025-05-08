Paytm's Sharma settles Sebi case, barred from new Esops for 3 years
SummaryVijay Shekhar Sharma, his brother, and the company have paid over ₹2.8 crore in settlement and disgorgement. Sebi also cancelled over 2.1 crore Esops granted to Sharma, citing regulatory violations and misleading disclosures.
Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the founder and managing director of One97 Communications Ltd, has settled a regulatory probe initiated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) over alleged irregularities in the grant of employee stock options (Esops) ahead of the fintech’s 2021 initial public offering.