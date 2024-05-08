PB Fintech stock jumps 2.9% on strong performance in Q4, recovers 10.5% from day's low
PB Fintech's shares fluctuated, hitting a low of ₹1159 before recovering to ₹1279.80, a 10.50% increase. Q4FY24 results showed a net profit of ₹60.19 crore and revenue of ₹1,089.57 crore. For the full fiscal year, net profit rose to ₹64 crore and revenue to ₹3,438 crore.
PB Fintech, the parent company of Policy Bazaar and Paisa Bazaar, experienced volatility in its shares during early trading on Wednesday. The stock initially dropped to a six-week low of ₹1159 per share after the opening bell. However, it later rebounded and recovered its losses, reaching 1279.80, marking an increase of 10.50% from the day's low.
