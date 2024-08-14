PB Fintech, V-Guard Industries & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - PB Fintech, V-Guard Industries, Ajanta Pharmaceuticals, Trent, Oil India

Published14 Aug 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of PB Fintech, V-Guard Industries, Ajanta Pharmaceuticals, Trent, Oil India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 28.55(0.12%) points and Sensex was up by 32.72(0.04%) points at 14 Aug 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -18.0(-0.04%) at 14 Aug 2024 10:44:56 IST.
Other stocks such as Landmark Cars, Creditaccess Grameen, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Kolte Patil Developers, Equitas Small Finance Bank hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Tata Consultancy Services, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, State Bank Of India were the top gainers while Tata Steel, Ultratech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index State Bank Of India, Federal Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, HDFC Bank were the top gainers while ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Indusind Bank, IDFC First Bank, Punjab National Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

First Published:14 Aug 2024, 11:00 AM IST
