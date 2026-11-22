(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank signaled it wants to curb sharp moves in the yuan with a largely steady fixing Friday, after the currency posted its biggest drop since March following a trilateral leaders’ meeting.

The People’s Bank of China set its daily reference rate at 6.7131 per dollar, little changed from 6.7128 Thursday. The offshore yuan rebounded 0.3% versus the dollar, partially recouping a decline of as much as 0.5% in the previous session.

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“Today’s fixing clearly demonstrates that the PBOC doesn’t want the yuan to weaken at the pace it did in the market overnight, but rather to continue showing limited moves only,” said Dariusz Kowalczyk, head of cross-asset strategy for Asia at Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA. The reaction also shows the currency “continues to be policy driven to a substantial degree,” he said.

The fixing reflects the defensive stance of Chinese authorities as an AI selloff, inflation risks and the prospect of further Federal Reserve rate hikes pressure the yuan. Those concerns amplified market volatility after the meeting between Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin at the APEC summit in Shenzhen ended Thursday without substantial results.

A large-scale unwinding of long yuan positions drove the offshore currency sharply lower overnight, according to traders who asked not to be identified discussing private matters. The onshore market was relatively balanced in early trading Friday, with client flows tilted toward dollar sales and little demand for dollar purchases, they said.

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With the leaders’ meeting out of the way, yuan bears may still be waiting for the APEC summit to end before pushing the currency lower, said Stephen Chiu, chief emerging-markets FX strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence.

The PBOC’s support for the yuan during bouts of weakness, along with its tolerance of gains this year, may help counter criticism that the currency is deliberately undervalued to support exports. Officials said in October that China doesn’t seek a trade advantage through the exchange rate.

Derivatives markets pointed to weaker sentiment following APEC, with one-week implied volatility in offshore dollar-yuan near its highest since June and the three-month gauge at its highest since July.

Thursday’s moves felt like a “buy rumor, sell fact pattern,” said Christopher Wong, a strategist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. “But the PBOC signal has been consistent — it wants a measured pace of appreciation and relative stability.”

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--With assistance from Qizi Sun.

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