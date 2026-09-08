PC Jeweller Share Price: Jewellery stock falls over 5% after a 3-day buying spree - what's behind the sharp U-turn?

PC Jeweller share price reversed sharply on Tuesday, September 8, after three consecutive sessions of strong buying. The jewellery stock declined 5.5% during the session as investors appeared to book profits following its recent surge.

The stock opened at ₹14.16 before falling as much as 5.5% to hit a day's low of ₹13.17. Despite Tuesday's decline, PC Jeweller shares have surged 37% over the last three sessions, highlighting the sharp turnaround in investor interest in the stock.

PC Jeweller Share Price Trend The latest fall comes after a strong run for PC Jeweller shares, which have delivered significant gains across several timeframes. The stock has surged over 38% in the last 1 month, while its gains stand at 53% over 3 months and 50% over 6 months. However, the stock remains down 0.4% over a 1-year period.

The stock's recent performance also comes against a wide 52-week trading range. PC Jeweller hit a 52-week low of ₹7.45 on March 30 this year, after touching a 52-week high of ₹15.38 on September 17 last year.

Why Has PC Jeweller Stock Been Rising? One of the key factors behind the recent buying interest has been PC Jeweller's progress towards becoming debt-free. The company announced on September 3 through an exchange filing that it had successfully cleared and repaid all outstanding debt under the terms of the settlement agreement dated September 30, 2024, with respect to one more bank.

PC Jeweller said the latest repayment took its debt-reduction efforts further, with all outstanding debt of 9 out of the 14 consortium banks now repaid. The company said these repayments had been completed ahead of their scheduled due dates. It also disclosed that more than 96% of the outstanding debt owed to the remaining 5 banks had been discharged.

"The company remains firmly on track to discharge the remaining less than 4% of the outstanding debt of the remaining 5 banks and achieve a debt-free status in the current month itself, which will materially strengthen its balance sheet and financial position," PC Jeweller said.

The company also said that the successful clearance of debt had brought it closer to its debt-free objective, with repayments completed across 9 of the 14 consortium banks and more than 96% of the outstanding debt of the other 5 banks already discharged.

PC Jeweller Q1 Results PC Jeweller's financial performance has also provided support to the stock's recent momentum. The company reported robust operational performance in Q1FY27, helped by improved customer demand and higher footfall.

Consolidated revenue rose approximately 21% year-on-year to ₹877 crore during the quarter. Gross profit recorded an even sharper increase, surging 81% YoY to ₹260 crore.

The company is also preparing to raise capital to support its future growth plans. In July 2026, the board approved a proposal to raise up to ₹1,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), subject to the requisite approvals.

According to the company's exchange filing, the proposed fundraising will primarily be used to support future growth opportunities, strengthen financial flexibility and enhance the Company's ability to scale its operations.