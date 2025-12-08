Creador acquires 7% stake in pharma company La Renon
Summary
Creador’s purchase of shares from Peak XV comes about a decade after the venture capital firm first invested in the company.
Mumbai: Kuala Lumpur-based private equity firm Creador has acquired a 7% stake in La Renon Healthcare from the promoter and existing investor Peak XV Partners for an undisclosed sum, the companies said in a statement on Monday.
