Creador acquires 7% stake in pharma company La Renon

Mumbai: Kuala Lumpur-based private equity firm Creador has acquired a 7% stake in La Renon Healthcare from the promoter and existing investor Peak XV Partners for an undisclosed sum, the companies said in a statement on Monday.

Creador’s purchase of shares from Peak XV comes about a decade after the venture capital firm first invested in the company. While the promoter family continues to hold a controlling stake, the transaction marks Creador's continued focus on high-quality healthcare and pharmaceutical companies.

Its other investments in healthcare include Accumax Lab Devices and Paras Healthcare. “We are delighted to partner with Pankaj and the entire La Renon team as they enter their next phase of growth," said Anshul Agarwal, co-head at Creador India.

Founded in 2007 by Pankaj Singh, La Renon is a prominent player in India’s branded formulations market with a strong presence in nephrology, neurology, and other chronic segments. Over the years, the company has built a strong reputation for its differentiated product portfolio and has attracted investment from firms, including A91 Partners (invested in 2021) and ChrysCapital (2024) Other backers including Avendus, White Oak Capital and Siguler Guff that invested into the company through this year.

“Creador’s investment marks a major milestone in the company’s rapid growth journey and reflects a strong confidence in its performance track record," said Singh, founder and managing director of La Renon. Citadel Management Consulting acted as the financial advisor to La Renon on this transaction.

The Ahmedabad-based pharmaceutical company has delivered a 25% CAGR in revenue and 30% CAGR in Ebitda over the last 10 years. In FY25, it reported a revenue of ₹1,685 crore with a Ebitda of ₹356 crore. It is poised to sustain its strong growth momentum and deliver another year of record profitability in FY26, the statement said.

La Renon, which is primarily focused on chronic therapeutic segments, also has a strong presence in gastroenterology, gynaecology, cardio diabetic, and critical care. It holds more than 250 patents worldwide—including in India, the US, the European Union, Canada, and CIS countries—for its innovative formulations.

Apart from India, the company is also building its footprint across key emerging markets such as Latin America, West Asia, Africa, Southeast Asia, and the CIS. It has five manufacturing facilities and four reseaarch and development centres across India to develop and manufacture finished dosage formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

It competes with major pharmaceutical players such as Pfizer, Amgen, and Biocon, alongside specialty firms in their key areas (nephrology, critical care, neurology, urology). These include US WorldMeds, PharmaCord, KCAS Bioanalytical, according to various reports.

Creador invests in high-growth companies in South and Southeast Asia and has raised over $3 billion across six funds. The private equity firm was established in 2011 and has invested in over 60 companies, including Kogta Financial, Sapphire Foods, Hinduja Tech, Edme Insurance Brokers Ltd and APAC Financial.