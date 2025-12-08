Creador acquires 7% stake in pharma company La Renon

Founded in 2007 by Pankaj Singh, La Renon is a prominent player in India’s branded formulations market with a strong presence in nephrology, neurology, and other chronic segments. Over the years, the company has built a strong reputation for its differentiated product portfolio and has attracted investment from firms, including A91 Partners (invested in 2021) and ChrysCapital (2024) Other backers including Avendus, White Oak Capital and Siguler Guff that invested into the company through this year.