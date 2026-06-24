PE-backed firms ride NSE, Jio tailwind to launch IPO roadshows

Days after the big-ticket initial public offerings of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd and Jio Platforms Ltd were filed with the markets regulator, investment bankers are betting on a positive liquidity sentiment to launch roadshows for other private equity-backed IPO mandates, multiple people aware of the matter told Mint.
Merchant bankers for at least five to six PE-funded companies, including KKR-backed InCred Holdings Ltd, Everstone-backed Integris Medtech Ltd, and Bain Capital-backed Dhoot Transmission Ltd, are said to be finalizing documentation to launch investor roadshows within weeks, two people directly aware of the matter said, on condition of anonymity.
"The back-to-back DRHP (draft red herring prospectus) filings by NSE and Jio have improved liquidity sentiment," one of the abovementioned people explained. “Investment banks are trying to capitalise on this environment to advance PE-backed mandates.”