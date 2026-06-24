PE-backed firms ride NSE, Jio tailwind to launch IPO roadshows

Days after the big-ticket initial public offerings of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd and Jio Platforms Ltd were filed with the markets regulator, investment bankers are betting on a positive liquidity sentiment to launch roadshows for other private equity-backed IPO mandates, multiple people aware of the matter told Mint.
Days after the big-ticket initial public offerings of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd and Jio Platforms Ltd were filed with the markets regulator, investment bankers are betting on a positive liquidity sentiment to launch roadshows for other private equity-backed IPO mandates, multiple people aware of the matter told Mint.
Merchant bankers for at least five to six PE-funded companies, including KKR-backed InCred Holdings Ltd, Everstone-backed Integris Medtech Ltd, and Bain Capital-backed Dhoot Transmission Ltd, are said to be finalizing documentation to launch investor roadshows within weeks, two people directly aware of the matter said, on condition of anonymity.
Merchant bankers for at least five to six PE-funded companies, including KKR-backed InCred Holdings Ltd, Everstone-backed Integris Medtech Ltd, and Bain Capital-backed Dhoot Transmission Ltd, are said to be finalizing documentation to launch investor roadshows within weeks, two people directly aware of the matter said, on condition of anonymity.
"The back-to-back DRHP (draft red herring prospectus) filings by NSE and Jio have improved liquidity sentiment," one of the abovementioned people explained. “Investment banks are trying to capitalise on this environment to advance PE-backed mandates.”
These transactions are first priority for roadshows for many bankers because most PE funds operate under fixed exit timelines and internal rate of return requirements, unlike issuers without external investment constraints, this person said.
For context, IPO roadshows are a series of presentations conducted by company executives and underwriting investment bankers to market upcoming IPOs to institutions, family offices and brokers. This helps them gauge demand among a large pool of investors before pricing the offering.
The planned roadshows are also being timed to coincide with a reduction in tensions in West Asia, following shifts in capital flows over the last several months.
- Bankers plan roadshows for five-six PE-backed firms after NSE, Jio filings.
- InCred, Dhoot Transmission, and Integris Medtech are racing toward investor presentations in the coming weeks.
- Easing tensions in West Asia revives previously delayed share-sale marketing plans across India.
- Over 30 PE-backed firms deferred listings earlier, citing volatility and weak valuations.
- Truhome Finance, AGS Health, and Cube Highways Trust remain in the waiting pipeline.
"The US-Iran situation has mostly calmed down. Because of that, companies that were advised to delay marketing schedules during the first half of the year are trying to access capital now," the second person quoted above said. "At the same time, Jio and NSE are showing that there is conviction for domestic liquidity. This can translate to the market absorbing multiple offerings concurrently, provided the valuations match trading multiples," this person added.
Queries sent to representatives of InCred, Dhoot and Integris on 22 June had not elicited responses by press time.
What roadshows signal for investor demand
The roadshows for the share sales come as the companies wait for regulatory approvals.
Mint had reported on 7 May that InCred Holdings, which operates non-banking financial company InCred Finance, plans to raise up to ₹3,000 crore at a valuation of around ₹15,000 crore, with existing investors offering up to 99 million shares through the offer for sale. The Mumbai-based firm had confidentially filed draft papers in November 2025 and received regulatory approval in February 2026. The company subsequently filed updated offer documents in May.
Another Mint report dated 3 February said that Dhoot Transmission had filed confidential papers for an IPO that could be worth up to $250 million (around ₹2,400 crore). The auto components maker got Securities and Exchange Board of India, or Sebi’s, approval to float its IPO in May and filed updated draft papers the same month, with existing investors, including Bain Capital offering their shares to new investors.
Regulatory runway already in place
Integris had filed its DRHP in October 2025, with a fresh issue size of up to ₹925 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders, including Everstone Capital. The MedTech platform received Sebi’s nod in February. The company may also consider a pre-IPO placement of up to ₹185 crore.
A 14 May report by Bain & Co. on India's private equity-backed companies said that over 30 firms chose to pause or defer their IPO launches after receiving Sebi approval, given market volatility, weak investor sentiment, and unfavourable valuations.
"Going forward, several large IPOs continue to be in the pipeline; however, moderation in issuance volumes and subscription levels of IPOs launched in early 2026 indicate a more calibrated primary market environment," the report added.
India's private equity IPO pipeline remains robust, with many firms waiting for the right time to launch their offers. This includes Warburg Pincus-backed Truhome Finance, Blackstone-backed AGS Health, and I Squared Capital-backed Cube Highways Trust.