Pelatro Limited IPO; Pelatro IPO opened for subscription on 16 September and ended on 19 September'2024. Pelatro IPO received a stong response being subscribed 21.94 times. The public issue subscribed 12.58 times in the retail category, 15.22 times in QIB, and 55.31 times in the NII category by September 19, 2024 (Day 4)

Finalization of the allotment for the Pelatro IPO is scheduled for Friday, September 20, 2024. The proposed listing date for the Pelatro IPO is set for Tuesday, September 24, 2024 on NSE SME.

Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrant for the Pelatro IPO, while Cumulative Capital Private Limited is the book running lead manager.

Steps to check Pelatro IPO Allotment Status Since Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the Pelatro IPO and share price of Pelatro Ltd will be listed on the NSE SME and hence allotment for Pelatro IPO can be checked on the Bigshare Services website or the NSE

Step1- Click on registrar Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd website by clicking on this link

https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html

Step2- Select any one server to know your IPO Allotment Status

Step 3- click on Company selection and from the drop down select the company name Pelatro Limited.

Step 4 Select among any from these - Application No., Demat Account or PAN number

Step 5- Enter these details from the option selected

Step 6 Don't forget to enter Captcha code and thereafter click on Submit

The investors can check the status on the NSE website also entering details in the similar manner

Pelatro Limited IPO GMP or Grey Market premium Pelato Itd shares are selling at NILL premium in the unlisted market. As per investorgains.com, the IPO of Pelato Itd has a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹0 per share. This demonstrates that Pelato Itd shares are being traded on the grey market at the issue price.