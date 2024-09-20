Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Pelatro IPO: Here are the steps to check allotment status online, GMP as focus shifts to listing

Pelatro IPO: Here are the steps to check allotment status online, GMP as focus shifts to listing

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Pelatro Limited IPO; Pelatro IPO opened for subscription on 16 September and ended on 19 September. The allotment is to be out soon. Here are the steps to check allotment status online, GMP as focus shifts to listing

Steps to check allotment status online for Pelatro IPO:, GMP as focus shifts to listing

Pelatro Limited IPO; Pelatro IPO opened for subscription on 16 September and ended on 19 September'2024. Pelatro IPO received a stong response being subscribed 21.94 times. The public issue subscribed 12.58 times in the retail category, 15.22 times in QIB, and 55.31 times in the NII category by September 19, 2024 (Day 4)

Finalization of the allotment for the Pelatro IPO is scheduled for Friday, September 20, 2024. The proposed listing date for the Pelatro IPO is set for Tuesday, September 24, 2024 on NSE SME.

Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrant for the Pelatro IPO, while Cumulative Capital Private Limited is the book running lead manager.

Steps to check Pelatro IPO Allotment Status

Since Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the Pelatro IPO and share price of Pelatro Ltd will be listed on the NSE SME and hence allotment for Pelatro IPO can be checked on the Bigshare Services website or the NSE

Step1- Click on registrar Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd website by clicking on this link

https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html

Step2- Select any one server to know your IPO Allotment Status

Step 3- click on Company selection and from the drop down select the company name Pelatro Limited.

Step 4 Select among any from these - Application No., Demat Account or PAN number

Step 5- Enter these details from the option selected

Step 6 Don't forget to enter Captcha code and thereafter click on Submit

The investors can check the status on the NSE website also entering details in the similar manner

Pelatro Limited IPO GMP or Grey Market premium

Pelato Itd shares are selling at NILL premium in the unlisted market. As per investorgains.com, the IPO of Pelato Itd has a grey market premium (GMP) of 0 per share. This demonstrates that Pelato Itd shares are being traded on the grey market at the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.