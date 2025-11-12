Penny stock under ₹2 rebounds 5% from intraday low after Q2 results

Shares of Excel Realty N Infra rebounded 5% from the day’s low to ₹1.60 apiece after the company released its September quarter results.

Excel Realty reported a mixed set of numbers for the September 2025 quarter. The company’s sales declined sharply to ₹1.51 crore from ₹4.09 crore in the same period last year and ₹5.79 crore in the June 2025 quarter, reflecting a sequential and year-on-year slowdown in revenue generation

Operating loss widened marginally to ₹0.67 crore from ₹0.34 crore a year ago, though it improved compared with a loss of ₹1.24 crore in the preceding quarter. The operating profit margin stood at -44.37%, deteriorating from -8.31% in September 2024.

However, other income rose to ₹1.80 crore, up from ₹1.30 crore a year ago and ₹1.37 crore in the previous quarter, providing support to the bottom line.

Consequently, Net profit improved to ₹1.09 crore from ₹1.10 crore in September 2024 and ₹0.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter, indicating a sharp sequential rebound despite muted operating performance.

Excel Realty N Infra share price trend The company’s shares have recovered sharply from their May lows, rebounding 146% to trade at the current level of ₹1.60 apiece. In September, the stock edged close to its record high but failed to cross that level, as profit booking following the sustained rally caused it to lose some momentum.

However, the recent uptrend once again drove the stock near its record high of ₹1.85 apiece, touched in July 2024—just about 13.51% away from breaching that level.

From a long-term perspective, the stock has surged from ₹0.05 apiece in October 2019, delivering a massive gain of around 3,100%.