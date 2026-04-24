Pension fund regulator's fee tweak may not be enough to attract NPS distributors

Srushti VaidyaApoorva Ajith
3 min read24 Apr 2026, 03:00 PM IST
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NPS commissions (~0.2%) pale in comparison to mutual fund commissions, which can go up to ~2%.
Summary
Experts suggest that revised commission structures for the National Pension System may not significantly attract distributors. They can now earn a trail commission of 0.20% along with a 200 onboarding fee, but earnings remain lower compared to mutual funds.

A change in the way commissions are structured for onboarding clients to the National Pension System (NPS) may still fail to draw significant interest from distributors, experts said.

Points of Presence (PoPs), the intermediaries that act as the primary customer interface for the NPS, can now earn 0.20% of the assets under management per annum as a trail commission in addition to a one-time onboarding fee of 200 when a new client is registered, the Pension Fund Regulatory Authority of India (PFRDA) said in a circular on 10 March.

Before this, trail commissions—a recurring fee paid to distributors as long as a client remains invested—were not allowed. Distributors could only charge a direct fee of 200-300 per customer.

Also Read | Why UPS pensions are hard to replicate through NPS

PoPs are regulated institutions appointed by the PFRDA to provide services to all citizens seeking to open and operate their NPS accounts. They carry out services including KYC verification and subscriber registration and receive contribution instructions. Even after the latest change, earnings for PoPs remain significantly lower than those offered by mutual funds.

Moreover, experts said pension agents engaged by PoPs to distribute products and expand last-mile reach may get only a part of the 20-basis point (bps) commission.

“PoPs may pass on a portion of the commission and will retain the balance,” said Subhasis Ghosh, chief executive officer at Kotak Mahindra Pension Fund. The split depends on agreements between PoPs and agents and can vary based on business volumes, he added.

“Even if PoPs pass on 70% of the 20-bps commission to the pension agent, it’s unlikely that pension agents will carry on with a 14-bps commission,” said an NPS distributor.

Mutual funds

Currently, mutual funds can charge a base expense ratio of as much as 2.1% of the AUM. Within this, mutual funds do not have a cap on commissions for distributors – this can go as high as 2%, but it is the mutual fund’s call to take. Comparatively, an NPS distributor’s commissions will be less than 0.2% of the AUM after paying its pension agents.

The economics become even less attractive for distributors managing small asset bases, where trail commissions of less than 20 bps translate into negligible earnings.

"NPS is good for client acquisition as then, other products can also be sold to the customer,” said Ritesh Kale, a director at Big Bull Capital Services, a mutual fund distributor (MFD) who advises over 200 crore in assets. “But as a business model, it is not attractive to sell NPS.”

Also Read | SOA vs demat: How different modes of owning mutual fund works

Kale explained: If a distributor brings in 1 lakh in a mutual fund equity scheme, he can earn about 1%, which is 1,000 annually. But if they bring in 1 lakh in an NPS, and assuming they get the full commission of 0.2%, they will earn 200 annually along with a one-time 200 onboarding fee.

However, Kartik Sankaran, a distributor at Happyness Factory, said that while the trail commission for NPS is not as competitive as normal mutual funds, distributors of mutual funds can bundle them to offer clients a wider basket of offerings. Sankaran added that selling NPS is a volume game and complementary to the MFD business.

Reaching out

Yet, with the change in commissions, pension funds are seeing a ray of hope from distributors. Ghosh of Kotak Pension Fund noted that the pension fund previously did not actively engage with distributors as their income stream was not particularly attractive.

“However, after the increase in commissions, we have reached out to the top 35 distributors and are actively engaging with over 25. A couple of them have already signed up,” Ghosh said.

NPS had assets of 16 trillion in FY26, as per data from the NPS Trust. Of this, 12.22 trillion was from the central and state governments. Corporate assets were at 2.64 trillion, or 17% of the total. The number of NPS subscribers increased to over 21 million in FY26.

Comparatively, mutual funds had 73 trillion as AUM in FY26 and 273.9 million folios.

Also Read | Why bigger isn’t better for PMS schemes

About the Authors

Srushti Vaidya

Srushti is a markets reporter at Mint. She writes on equity markets, and her areas of coverage range from brokers and exchanges to mutual funds and the fast-evolving alternatives space, including GIFT City, from the financial capital of India. She has an experience of over three years in journalism, and has previously worked at Moneycontrol. She has an undergraduate degree in mass communication and a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai.<br><br>Srushti prefers meeting people from the industry over making calls. Her work aims to drive impact—her story on illegal gold imports, for instance, caught the government’s attention and contributed to a policy shift. She specialises in turning complex market data into clear, engaging stories so even her grandmother could understand futures and options.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, she enjoys spending money on jewellery and watching thriller films—especially the kind that keep her awake at night. She spends 1.5 hours a day commuting in Mumbai locals, listening to horror podcasts on her way to work. She’s also very talkative—so reach out only if you have lots of time.

Apoorva Ajith

Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital markets, regulatory developments and the people who operate within them. She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, where she developed a strong foundation in markets, companies, and economic policy. She began her journalism journey with an internship at Bloomberg, where she worked across beats such as real estate, infrastructure, capital markets, and deals, which helped her understanding of business and finance.<br><br>She is guided by the belief that everything in this world can be explained in simple and fewer words, and that idea shapes how she approaches her writing. She aims to cut through complexity and present nuanced regulatory and financial developments in a way that is both accessible and meaningful to readers.<br><br>When she is not tracking market chatter, Apoorva can usually be found deep into a fiction novel or out on a long run. She is also a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, and Kathakali.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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