Pentagon blacklist of CXMT: Is Washington accidentally creating a stronger Chinese chip rival?

CXMT, China’s leading DRAM chipmaker, made a blockbuster debut on the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Monday. Its shares surged 466%, pushing its market value to 3.28 trillion yuan ($484.6 billion) and making it mainland China’s most valuable onshore-listed company. The development comes at a crucial time as CXMT faces pressure from Washington after being added to the Pentagon’s blacklist over its alleged ties to China’s military and state apparatus. Now the bigger question is: Could US restrictions backfire by strengthening CXMT and creating a more formidable Chinese chip rival?
“Yes, definitely,” says Paresh N. Bhagat, MD & Chairperson of Mangal Keshav Financial Services, adding, “but the effect operates at two different speeds.”
In the near term, restrictions will clearly slow down CXMT, as advanced DRAM manufacturing requires high-end lithography, deposition, etching, inspection, ion implantation, specialised materials, and design software. The US export controls now cover 24 types of chipmaking equipment and three types of software. Meanwhile, China still lacks strong domestic alternatives to EUV lithography and advanced inspection systems.
Also, CXMT remains around two generations behind global leaders in high-bandwidth memory (HBM).
But the restrictions are also creating a stronger incentive to localise. Chinese fabs are now using domestic equipment at scale while working with local suppliers to improve their yield, reliability and performance.
“The shift is already visible. The share of domestically manufactured equipment used in China reportedly increased from approximately 25% in 2024 to 35% in 2025, while domestic adoption in etching and thin-film deposition exceeded 40%,” Bhagat noted. In fact, Beijing has directed chipmakers to use at least 50% domestically produced equipment when adding new capacity.
So in a way, US export controls are unintentionally pushing China to build a more self-reliant chip industry and narrow its technology gap faster.
The threat is real, but it is more immediate for mainstream DRAM than advanced HBM.
CXMT has already become the world's fourth-largest DRAM producer, with approximately 7.7% global market share in 2025, challenging a market historically dominated by Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron.
But, CXMT does not need to overtake Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron technologically to disrupt the market. “A state-backed fourth player adding significant DRAM capacity could pressure pricing, reduce the incumbents' control over supply discipline and gradually displace foreign memory suppliers within China.”
“Washington may be buying time by restricting CXMT, but it may also be creating the commercial urgency, guaranteed demand and funding needed to build the competitor it is trying to contain,” Bhagat concludes.