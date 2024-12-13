PGIM India ELSS Tax Saver Fund Dir Gr performance review analysis for December: PGIM India ELSS Tax Saver Fund Dir Gr, managed by the seasoned fund managers Bhupesh Kalyani,Vinay Paharia,Utsav Mehta,Vivek Sharma, remains a prominent player in the ELSS (Tax Savings). PGIM India ELSS Tax Saver Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹755.72 crore. Under the guidance of Bhupesh Kalyani,Vinay Paharia,Utsav Mehta,Vivek Sharma, the fund adheres to its objective of the primary objective of the Scheme is to generate long-term capital appreciation by predominantly investing in equity & equity related instruments and to enable eligible investors to avail deduction from total income, as permitted under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as amended from time to time.
Performance Analysis:
Over the past week, PGIM India ELSS Tax Saver Fund returned 2.11%, showing a positive delta of 3.31%. The one-month performance shows a positive trend, with the fund delivering 5.74%.
The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:
|Period
|Mutual Fund Returns
|Nifty 50 Performance
|Performance Difference
|6 Months
|12.03%
|4.08%
|7.95%
|1 Year
|23.74%
|16.38%
|7.36%
|3 Years
|16.17%
|40.22%
|-24.05%
|5 Years
|21.47%
|101.49%
|-80.02%
Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:
|Holding Name
|Percentage of Portfolio
|HDFC Bank
|7.14%
|ICICI Bank
|6.24%
|Reliance Industries
|4.39%
|Bajaj Finance
|3.97%
|Infosys
|2.85%
|Sector Name
|Weightage (%)
|Regional Banks
|15.3%
|Software & Programming
|9.25%
|Consumer Financial Services
|7.0%
|Construction Services
|4.7%
|Biotechnology & Drugs
|4.69%
|Oil & Gas Operations
|4.39%
|Chemical Manufacturing
|3.49%
|Auto & Truck Parts
|2.99%
|Investment Services
|2.93%
|Communications Services
|2.68%
|Insurance (Prop. & Casualty)
|2.51%
|Healthcare Facilities
|2.45%
|Beverages (Nonalcoholic)
|2.26%
|Audio & Video Equipment
|2.23%
|Computer Services
|2.12%
|Misc. Capital Goods
|2.01%
|Construction - Raw Materials
|1.84%
|Jewelry & Silverware
|1.82%
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.79%
|Food Processing
|1.66%
|Misc. Fabricated Products
|1.36%
|Recreational Products
|1.29%
|Beverages (Alcoholic)
|1.21%
|Airline
|1.21%
|Electronic Instr. & Controls
|1.03%
|Apparel/Accessories
|0.97%
|Insurance (Life)
|0.93%
|Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures
|0.85%
|Auto & Truck Manufacturers
|0.82%
|Restaurants
|0.72%
|Retail (Grocery)
|0.61%
|Personal & Household Prods.
|0.55%
|Fabricated Plastic & Rubber
|0.36%
Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.20, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.77 and 0.81, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.
In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.05% for one year, 12.27% for three years, and 18.20% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.
In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|Holding (%)
|No of shares
|Holding Value
|Waaree Energies
|1.80%
|50010
|13.62
|Ethos
|0.72%
|18523
|5.47
The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before purchase)
|No of shares (After purchase)
|Holding Value
|Infosys
|202500.0
|122500.0
|21.53
|ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
|117382.0
|98882.0
|18.96
|Persistent Systems
|37992.0
|30992.0
|16.66
|Nestle India
|87000.0
|55500.0
|12.56
|Page Industries
|2551.0
|1701.0
|7.35
The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before reduction)
|No of shares (After reduction)
|Holding Value
|Avenue Supermarts
|46699.0
|11647.0
|4.58
