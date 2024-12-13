PGIM India ELSS Tax Saver Fund performance review analysis for December: This detailed review of PGIM India ELSS Tax Saver Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

PGIM India ELSS Tax Saver Fund Dir Gr performance review analysis for December: PGIM India ELSS Tax Saver Fund Dir Gr, managed by the seasoned fund managers Bhupesh Kalyani,Vinay Paharia,Utsav Mehta,Vivek Sharma, remains a prominent player in the ELSS (Tax Savings). PGIM India ELSS Tax Saver Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹755.72 crore. Under the guidance of Bhupesh Kalyani,Vinay Paharia,Utsav Mehta,Vivek Sharma, the fund adheres to its objective of the primary objective of the Scheme is to generate long-term capital appreciation by predominantly investing in equity & equity related instruments and to enable eligible investors to avail deduction from total income, as permitted under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as amended from time to time. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, PGIM India ELSS Tax Saver Fund returned 2.11%, showing a positive delta of 3.31%. The one-month performance shows a positive trend, with the fund delivering 5.74%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 12.03% 4.08% 7.95% 1 Year 23.74% 16.38% 7.36% 3 Years 16.17% 40.22% -24.05% 5 Years 21.47% 101.49% -80.02%

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 15.3% Software & Programming 9.25% Consumer Financial Services 7.0% Construction Services 4.7% Biotechnology & Drugs 4.69% Oil & Gas Operations 4.39% Chemical Manufacturing 3.49% Auto & Truck Parts 2.99% Investment Services 2.93% Communications Services 2.68% Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) 2.51% Healthcare Facilities 2.45% Beverages (Nonalcoholic) 2.26% Audio & Video Equipment 2.23% Computer Services 2.12% Misc. Capital Goods 2.01% Construction - Raw Materials 1.84% Jewelry & Silverware 1.82% Aerospace & Defense 1.79% Food Processing 1.66% Misc. Fabricated Products 1.36% Recreational Products 1.29% Beverages (Alcoholic) 1.21% Airline 1.21% Electronic Instr. & Controls 1.03% Apparel/Accessories 0.97% Insurance (Life) 0.93% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 0.85% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 0.82% Restaurants 0.72% Retail (Grocery) 0.61% Personal & Household Prods. 0.55% Fabricated Plastic & Rubber 0.36%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.20, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.77 and 0.81, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.05% for one year, 12.27% for three years, and 18.20% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value Waaree Energies 1.80% 50010 13.62 Ethos 0.72% 18523 5.47

Stock Name No of shares (Before reduction) No of shares (After reduction) Holding Value Avenue Supermarts 46699.0 11647.0 4.58