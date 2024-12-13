Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / PGIM India ELSS Tax Saver Fund performance review analysis for December

PGIM India ELSS Tax Saver Fund performance review analysis for December

Livemint

PGIM India ELSS Tax Saver Fund performance review analysis for December: This detailed review of PGIM India ELSS Tax Saver Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

PGIM India ELSS Tax Saver Fund performance review analysis for December

PGIM India ELSS Tax Saver Fund Dir Gr performance review analysis for December: PGIM India ELSS Tax Saver Fund Dir Gr, managed by the seasoned fund managers Bhupesh Kalyani,Vinay Paharia,Utsav Mehta,Vivek Sharma, remains a prominent player in the ELSS (Tax Savings). PGIM India ELSS Tax Saver Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 755.72 crore. Under the guidance of Bhupesh Kalyani,Vinay Paharia,Utsav Mehta,Vivek Sharma, the fund adheres to its objective of the primary objective of the Scheme is to generate long-term capital appreciation by predominantly investing in equity & equity related instruments and to enable eligible investors to avail deduction from total income, as permitted under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as amended from time to time. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, PGIM India ELSS Tax Saver Fund returned 2.11%, showing a positive delta of 3.31%. The one-month performance shows a positive trend, with the fund delivering 5.74%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 12.03% 4.08% 7.95%
1 Year 23.74% 16.38% 7.36%
3 Years 16.17% 40.22% -24.05%
5 Years 21.47% 101.49% -80.02%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
HDFC Bank7.14%
ICICI Bank6.24%
Reliance Industries4.39%
Bajaj Finance3.97%
Infosys2.85%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks15.3%
Software & Programming9.25%
Consumer Financial Services7.0%
Construction Services4.7%
Biotechnology & Drugs4.69%
Oil & Gas Operations4.39%
Chemical Manufacturing3.49%
Auto & Truck Parts2.99%
Investment Services2.93%
Communications Services2.68%
Insurance (Prop. & Casualty)2.51%
Healthcare Facilities2.45%
Beverages (Nonalcoholic)2.26%
Audio & Video Equipment2.23%
Computer Services2.12%
Misc. Capital Goods2.01%
Construction - Raw Materials1.84%
Jewelry & Silverware1.82%
Aerospace & Defense1.79%
Food Processing1.66%
Misc. Fabricated Products1.36%
Recreational Products1.29%
Beverages (Alcoholic)1.21%
Airline1.21%
Electronic Instr. & Controls1.03%
Apparel/Accessories0.97%
Insurance (Life)0.93%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures0.85%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers0.82%
Restaurants0.72%
Retail (Grocery)0.61%
Personal & Household Prods.0.55%
Fabricated Plastic & Rubber0.36%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.20, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.77 and 0.81, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.05% for one year, 12.27% for three years, and 18.20% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value
Waaree Energies1.80%5001013.62
Ethos0.72%185235.47

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value
Infosys202500.0122500.021.53
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company117382.098882.018.96
Persistent Systems37992.030992.016.66
Nestle India87000.055500.012.56
Page Industries2551.01701.07.35

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value
Avenue Supermarts46699.011647.04.58

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.