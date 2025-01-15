Hello User
Business News/ Markets / PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Livemint

PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Vinay Paharia,Puneet Pal,A. Anandha Padmanabhan,Chetan Gindodia,Vivek Sharma, remains a prominent player in the Flexi Cap. PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 6329.61 crore. Under the guidance of Vinay Paharia,Puneet Pal,A. Anandha Padmanabhan,Chetan Gindodia,Vivek Sharma, the fund adheres to its objective of to generate income & capital appreciation by predominantly investing in an actively managed diversified portfolio of equity & equity related instruments including derivatives. This detailed review of PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund returned -4.71%, showing a negative delta of -1.88% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -8.16% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.49%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -3.31% -6.92% 3.61%
1 Year 10.24% 8.64% 1.60%
3 Years 24.00% 36.89% -12.89%
5 Years 153.59% 114.17% 39.42%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
HDFC Bank7.85%
ICICI Bank7.45%
Tata Consultancy Services4.75%
Reliance Industries3.68%
Varun Beverages3.44%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks16.51%
Software & Programming9.93%
Consumer Financial Services4.79%
Biotechnology & Drugs4.05%
Auto & Truck Parts3.98%
Computer Services3.87%
Investment Services3.79%
Oil & Gas Operations3.68%
Chemical Manufacturing3.53%
Beverages (Nonalcoholic)3.44%
Audio & Video Equipment2.9%
Recreational Products2.83%
Communications Services2.68%
Misc. Capital Goods2.65%
Construction Services2.64%
Airline1.96%
Misc. Fabricated Products1.89%
Healthcare Facilities1.87%
Insurance (Prop. & Casualty)1.8%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers1.78%
Construction - Raw Materials1.71%
Electric Utilities1.48%
Fabricated Plastic & Rubber1.47%
Aerospace & Defense1.28%
Jewelry & Silverware1.27%
Retail (Apparel)1.23%
Beverages (Alcoholic)1.2%
Insurance (Life)1.04%
Food Processing1.0%
Electronic Instr. & Controls0.55%
Railroads0.53%
Major Drugs0.04%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.81, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.37 and 0.88, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.01% for one year, 13.13% for three years, and 19.24% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Sagility India0.74%1266176646.88
Neuland Laboratories0.04%16372.74

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
Tata Consultancy Services777415.0707026.0301.97

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
JK Cement281584.0254036.0108.69
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company685821.0616443.076.07
SRF398380.0227911.051.63
Honasa Consumer962772.0137816.03.64

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

