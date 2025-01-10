Hello User
Business News/ Markets / PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund performance review analysis for January

Livemint

PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Vinay Paharia,Puneet Pal,Utsav Mehta,Vivek Sharma, remains a prominent player in the Mid-Cap. PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 11092.72 crore. Under the guidance of Vinay Paharia,Puneet Pal,Utsav Mehta,Vivek Sharma, the fund adheres to its objective of the primary objective of the Scheme is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by predominantly investing in equity & equity related instruments of mid cap companies. This detailed review of PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Midcap 150 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund returned -2.00%, showing a positive delta of 2.31% with respect to NIFTY Midcap 150. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -3.40% against the NIFTY Midcap 150’s -6.02%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Midcap 150 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 0.47% -3.63% 4.10%
1 Year 20.21% 17.62% 2.59%
3 Years 46.05% 73.39% -27.34%
5 Years 274.64% 219.09% 55.55%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
Dixon Technologies (India)3.77%
Persistent Systems3.25%
Max Healthcare Institute3.11%
Uno Minda2.83%
Info Edge India2.48%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Chemical Manufacturing7.22%
Software & Programming6.74%
Auto & Truck Parts6.35%
Consumer Financial Services6.07%
Biotechnology & Drugs5.46%
Investment Services4.81%
Computer Services4.54%
Healthcare Facilities4.17%
Electronic Instr. & Controls4.05%
Audio & Video Equipment3.77%
Misc. Capital Goods3.0%
Construction Services2.78%
Recreational Products2.66%
Misc. Fabricated Products2.56%
Fabricated Plastic & Rubber2.45%
Retail (Apparel)2.33%
Beverages (Nonalcoholic)2.27%
Hotels & Motels2.11%
Insurance (Accident & Health)1.97%
Construction - Raw Materials1.93%
Insurance (Prop. & Casualty)1.89%
Railroads1.79%
Airline1.47%
Regional Banks1.35%
Apparel/Accessories1.31%
Real Estate Operations1.24%
Beverages (Alcoholic)1.18%
Constr. & Agric. Machinery0.93%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures0.87%
Business Services0.84%
Tires0.83%
Iron & Steel0.64%
Natural Gas Utilities0.61%
Electric Utilities0.48%
Personal & Household Prods.0.32%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.26, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.69 and 1.16, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 13.03% for one year, 14.04% for three years, and 20.46% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Karur Vysya Bank0.27%128613430.43
PB Fintech0.25%14400027.28
Sagility India0.18%537378019.90

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
Varun Beverages5372120.04058845.0252.14
Abbott India72695.069528.0192.76
Page Industries39842.032485.0145.03
Supreme Industries233888.0208758.097.10
Polycab India165767.0121850.088.93

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Dixon Technologies (India)291565.0264563.0418.21
Phoenix Mills1470974.01077022.0178.39
Bharat Forge675280.0560000.074.61
Indraprastha Gas2655445.02074574.067.85
Hindustan Unilever400366.0140000.034.95
Creditaccess Grameen424600.0185195.016.71
Hero Motocorp89087.034360.016.37

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

