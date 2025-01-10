PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Vinay Paharia,Puneet Pal,Utsav Mehta,Vivek Sharma, remains a prominent player in the Mid-Cap. PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹11092.72 crore. Under the guidance of Vinay Paharia,Puneet Pal,Utsav Mehta,Vivek Sharma, the fund adheres to its objective of the primary objective of the Scheme is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by predominantly investing in equity & equity related instruments of mid cap companies. This detailed review of PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Midcap 150 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund returned -2.00%, showing a positive delta of 2.31% with respect to NIFTY Midcap 150. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -3.40% against the NIFTY Midcap 150's -6.02%.

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Midcap 150 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 0.47% -3.63% 4.10% 1 Year 20.21% 17.62% 2.59% 3 Years 46.05% 73.39% -27.34% 5 Years 274.64% 219.09% 55.55%

Sector Name Weightage (%) Chemical Manufacturing 7.22% Software & Programming 6.74% Auto & Truck Parts 6.35% Consumer Financial Services 6.07% Biotechnology & Drugs 5.46% Investment Services 4.81% Computer Services 4.54% Healthcare Facilities 4.17% Electronic Instr. & Controls 4.05% Audio & Video Equipment 3.77% Misc. Capital Goods 3.0% Construction Services 2.78% Recreational Products 2.66% Misc. Fabricated Products 2.56% Fabricated Plastic & Rubber 2.45% Retail (Apparel) 2.33% Beverages (Nonalcoholic) 2.27% Hotels & Motels 2.11% Insurance (Accident & Health) 1.97% Construction - Raw Materials 1.93% Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) 1.89% Railroads 1.79% Airline 1.47% Regional Banks 1.35% Apparel/Accessories 1.31% Real Estate Operations 1.24% Beverages (Alcoholic) 1.18% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 0.93% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 0.87% Business Services 0.84% Tires 0.83% Iron & Steel 0.64% Natural Gas Utilities 0.61% Electric Utilities 0.48% Personal & Household Prods. 0.32%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.26, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.69 and 1.16, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 13.03% for one year, 14.04% for three years, and 20.46% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value (in Cr) Karur Vysya Bank 0.27% 1286134 30.43 PB Fintech 0.25% 144000 27.28 Sagility India 0.18% 5373780 19.90

