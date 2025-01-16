PGIM India Multi Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: PGIM India Multi Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Puneet Pal,Anandha Padmanabhan Anjeneyan,Utsav Mehta,Vivek Sharma, remains a prominent player in the Multi-Cap. PGIM India Multi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹341.06 crore. Under the guidance of Puneet Pal,Anandha Padmanabhan Anjeneyan,Utsav Mehta,Vivek Sharma, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to seek to generate longterm capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and equity related securities across large cap, mid cap and small cap stocks. This detailed review of PGIM India Multi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, PGIM India Multi Cap Fund returned -5.61%, showing a negative delta of -4.10% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -8.27% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.02%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 0.00% -6.43% 6.43% 1 Year 0.00% 9.51% -9.51% 3 Years 0.00% 37.58% -37.58% 5 Years 0.00% 114.76% -114.76%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 9.97% Software & Programming 8.91% Consumer Financial Services 6.74% Construction Services 3.9% Misc. Capital Goods 3.57% Biotechnology & Drugs 3.47% Oil & Gas Operations 3.44% Electronic Instr. & Controls 3.33% Auto & Truck Parts 2.98% Chemical Manufacturing 2.95% Audio & Video Equipment 2.68% Retail (Apparel) 2.45% Beverages (Nonalcoholic) 2.43% Investment Services 2.32% Food Processing 2.28% Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) 1.98% Recreational Products 1.9% Airline 1.77% Construction - Raw Materials 1.63% Insurance (Accident & Health) 1.62% Healthcare Facilities 1.47% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 1.46% Communications Services 1.31% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 1.31% Computer Services 1.28% Real Estate Operations 1.14% Electric Utilities 1.09% Apparel/Accessories 0.86% Beverages (Alcoholic) 0.83% Metal Mining 0.77% Fabricated Plastic & Rubber 0.72% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 0.71% Appliance & Tool 0.7% Personal & Household Prods. 0.59% Scientific & Technical Instr. 0.52% Textiles - Non Apparel 0.51% Major Drugs 0.43%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.00, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 0.00% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value (in Cr) International Gemgical Int Ind 1.88% 118580 6.57 Vishal Mega Mart 0.95% 311085 3.32

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before purchase) No of shares (After purchase) Holding Value (in Cr) Krishna Instit Of Medical Scienc 166123.0 85994.0 5.15 Affle India 27159.0 20061.0 3.58