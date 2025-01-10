Hello User
Business News/ Markets / PGIM India Small Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Livemint

PGIM India Small Cap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of PGIM India Small Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

PGIM India Small Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: PGIM India Small Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Vinay Paharia,Puneet Pal,Utsav Mehta,Chetan Gindodia,Vivek Sharma, remains a prominent player in the Small-Cap. PGIM India Small Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 1558.10 crore. Under the guidance of Vinay Paharia,Puneet Pal,Utsav Mehta,Chetan Gindodia,Vivek Sharma, the fund adheres to its objective of to achieve long term capital appreciation by predominantly investing in equity and equity related instruments of small cap companies. This detailed review of PGIM India Small Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Smallcap 100 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, PGIM India Small Cap Fund returned -1.34%, showing a positive delta of 4.59% with respect to NIFTY Smallcap 100. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -3.59% against the NIFTY Smallcap 100’s -8.57%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Smallcap 100 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 4.06% -4.71% 8.77%
1 Year 19.59% 16.37% 3.22%
3 Years 43.43% 53.82% -10.39%
5 Years 0.00% 195.63% -195.63%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
Doms Industries3.62%
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company3.28%
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India3.07%
Triveni Turbines2.68%
Blue Star2.64%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Misc. Capital Goods8.6%
Investment Services7.28%
Chemical Manufacturing6.23%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures5.68%
Electronic Instr. & Controls5.31%
Software & Programming4.79%
Healthcare Facilities4.55%
Food Processing4.19%
Biotechnology & Drugs4.11%
Consumer Financial Services4.09%
Beverages (Alcoholic)2.21%
Audio & Video Equipment2.16%
Fabricated Plastic & Rubber2.04%
Appliance & Tool1.79%
Auto & Truck Parts1.72%
Regional Banks1.54%
Misc. Fabricated Products1.36%
Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber1.35%
Apparel/Accessories1.32%
Construction - Raw Materials1.22%
Construction Services0.92%
Restaurants0.91%
Major Drugs0.9%
Personal & Household Prods.0.84%
Retail (Apparel)0.72%
Scientific & Technical Instr.0.6%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.33, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.65 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 13.45% for one year, 15.71% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Sagility India1.81%761372428.19
Navin Fluorine International1.03%4568216.03
Neuland Laboratories0.90%836913.99
Affle India0.62%592599.60
Gabriel India0.11%391751.74

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Doms Industries188475.0188171.056.38
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals218900.0192548.033.42
Greenply Industries677846.0665511.022.55

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

