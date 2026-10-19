PhonePe rebrands stock broking platform Share.Market as PhonePe Invest, offers smart tools for investors

PhonePe on Monday, 19 October, announced the evolution of its investing and trading platform Share.Market to PhonePe Invest, bringing it under the PhonePe brand.

The transition from Share.Market to PhonePe Invest brings research-backed wealth management into PhonePe’s unified financial ecosystem, alongside payments, lending and insurance. It also enables the wealth offering to reach a broader audience, making investing more accessible to PhonePe’s large and diverse user base.

As part of this evolution, PhonePe Invest pairs its stocks, IPO, mutual fund, and offerings with its newly launched Portfolio Optimiser - a holistic proprietary portfolio intelligence tool that enables users to Build, Review and Optimise their portfolios in one unified experience.

Moving beyond investment execution, Portfolio Optimiser supports every stage of the investor journey - guiding beginners with intuitive tools while empowering seasoned users with deep, actionable insights on their portfolios.

Portfolio Optimiser’s capabilities include:

● Build - helps new investors start their investing journey with clarity and confidence and build a portfolio.

● Review - gives investors a consolidated view of their portfolio health and diversification across all demat accounts. With research-backed Hold, Monitor, or Sell ratings, it provides actionable insights for smarter decision-making.

● Optimise - helps investors improve their PhonePe Invest portfolio health in just “one click”. Investors can identify underperforming assets, sector concentration risks and other factors impacting their portfolio, and switch to smarter alternatives to rebalance their portfolios seamlessly.

At the centre of this experience are portfolio diagnostics, actionable insights and ratings that help investors understand what is driving their portfolio and make informed decisions. Portfolio Optimiser will be available through the dedicated PhonePe Invest app for active investors, while simplified entry points and guided investment journeys will also be integrated into the main PhonePe app for everyday users.

Aims to democratise smart investing for all Indians, says PhonePe Commenting on the announcement, Rahul Chari, Founder & CPTO, PhonePe, said, “PhonePe Invest marks an important evolution of our wealth offering. As we unify the wealth and broking platform under the PhonePe identity, the PhonePe Invest brand reflects our ambition to democratise smart investing for all Indians, just as we democratised India’s payment ecosystem. We are bringing together smart products and tools which will enable investors to build, review, and optimise their portfolios. As more individuals across India begin their wealth creation journey, our objective is to make investing simpler and more informed, so that people can invest with confidence while staying in full control of their investing decisions.”

Existing Share.Market users’ demat holdings, balances, watchlists, order history and login credentials remain intact under the new identity, and they can continue to trade seamlessly with more investing features. There will be no changes to existing brokerage structures, fee plans or annual maintenance charges (AMC) as part of the transition.