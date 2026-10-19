PhonePe rebrands stock broking platform Share.Market as PhonePe Invest, offers smart tools for investors

PhonePe on Monday, 19 October, announced the evolution of its investing and trading platform Share.Market to PhonePe Invest, bringing it under the PhonePe brand.

The transition from Share.Market to PhonePe Invest brings research-backed wealth management into PhonePe’s unified financial ecosystem, alongside payments, lending and insurance. It also enables the wealth offering to reach a broader audience, making investing more accessible to PhonePe’s large and diverse user base.

Advertisement

As part of this evolution, PhonePe Invest pairs its stocks, IPO, mutual fund, and offerings with its newly launched Portfolio Optimiser - a holistic proprietary portfolio intelligence tool that enables users to Build, Review and Optimise their portfolios in one unified experience.

Moving beyond investment execution, Portfolio Optimiser supports every stage of the investor journey - guiding beginners with intuitive tools while empowering seasoned users with deep, actionable insights on their portfolios.

Portfolio Optimiser’s capabilities include:

● Build - helps new investors start their investing journey with clarity and confidence and build a portfolio.

● Review - gives investors a consolidated view of their portfolio health and diversification across all demat accounts. With research-backed Hold, Monitor, or Sell ratings, it provides actionable insights for smarter decision-making.

Advertisement

● Optimise - helps investors improve their PhonePe Invest portfolio health in just “one click”. Investors can identify underperforming assets, sector concentration risks and other factors impacting their portfolio, and switch to smarter alternatives to rebalance their portfolios seamlessly.

At the centre of this experience are portfolio diagnostics, actionable insights and ratings that help investors understand what is driving their portfolio and make informed decisions. Portfolio Optimiser will be available through the dedicated PhonePe Invest app for active investors, while simplified entry points and guided investment journeys will also be integrated into the main PhonePe app for everyday users.

Aims to democratise smart investing for all Indians, says PhonePe Commenting on the announcement, Rahul Chari, Founder & CPTO, PhonePe, said, “PhonePe Invest marks an important evolution of our wealth offering. As we unify the wealth and broking platform under the PhonePe identity, the PhonePe Invest brand reflects our ambition to democratise smart investing for all Indians, just as we democratised India’s payment ecosystem. We are bringing together smart products and tools which will enable investors to build, review, and optimise their portfolios. As more individuals across India begin their wealth creation journey, our objective is to make investing simpler and more informed, so that people can invest with confidence while staying in full control of their investing decisions.”

Advertisement

Existing Share.Market users’ demat holdings, balances, watchlists, order history and login credentials remain intact under the new identity, and they can continue to trade seamlessly with more investing features. There will be no changes to existing brokerage structures, fee plans or annual maintenance charges (AMC) as part of the transition.

The article was written by the HT Syndication Team.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer