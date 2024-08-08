Pidilite Industries, Dr Reddys Laboratories & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Pidilite Industries, Dr Reddys Laboratories, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Colgate Palmolive India, Divis Laboratories

Livemint
Published8 Aug 2024, 11:00 AM IST
LiveMint
LiveMint

Shares of Pidilite Industries, Dr Reddys Laboratories, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Colgate Palmolive India, Divis Laboratories hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -100.8(-0.41%) points and Sensex was down by -492.08(-0.62%) points at 08 Aug 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -46.1(-0.09%) at 08 Aug 2024 10:44:56 IST.
Other stocks such as Fusion Micro Finance, Tasty Bite Eatables, Focus Lighting & Fixtures, Suumaya Industries, Nandani Creation hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, ITC, Hindustan Unilever were the top gainers while Power Grid Corporation Of India, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro, Ultratech Cement, Asian Paints were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, were the top gainers while ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank, Bandhan Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 11:00 AM IST
HomeMarketsPidilite Industries, Dr Reddys Laboratories & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

298.55
11:00 AM | 8 AUG 2024
-1.7 (-0.57%)

Tata Steel

151.75
11:00 AM | 8 AUG 2024
-2.1 (-1.36%)

Tata Power

421.65
11:00 AM | 8 AUG 2024
-8.6 (-2%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

323.60
11:00 AM | 8 AUG 2024
-5.35 (-1.63%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

DCM Shriram

1,180.00
10:55 AM | 8 AUG 2024
84.35 (7.7%)

Route Mobile

1,609.10
10:57 AM | 8 AUG 2024
107.15 (7.13%)

Triveni Turbines

683.25
10:57 AM | 8 AUG 2024
45.2 (7.08%)

Laxmi Organic Industries

274.95
10:57 AM | 8 AUG 2024
18.1 (7.05%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    70,389.00100.00
    Chennai
    69,975.00-1,282.00
    Delhi
    70,940.00236.00
    Kolkata
    70,871.0029.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.86/L0.11
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue