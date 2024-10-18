Pilani Investment & Industries, Solara Active Pharma Sciences & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Pilani Investment & Industries, Solara Active Pharma Sciences, Torrent Power, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT, JSW Holdings

Published18 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Pilani Investment & Industries, Solara Active Pharma Sciences, Torrent Power, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT, JSW Holdings hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -21.3(-0.09%) points and Sensex was down by -155.7(-0.19%) points at 18 Oct 2024 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 275.7(0.54%) at 18 Oct 2024 10:44:55 IST.
Other stocks such as Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Vodafone Idea, HLE Glascoat, Easy Trip Planners, Zee Entertainment Enterprises hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Axis Bank, Wipro, Tata Motors, NTPC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were the top gainers while Infosys, ITC, Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, HCL Technologies were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Bandhan Bank were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Federal Bank, IDFC First Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

First Published:18 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Most Active Stocks

Wipro share price

544.70
11:00 AM | 18 OCT 2024
15.9 (3.01%)

Tata Steel share price

153.55
11:00 AM | 18 OCT 2024
1.2 (0.79%)

Tata Motors share price

907.70
11:00 AM | 18 OCT 2024
16 (1.79%)

Tata Power share price

452.70
11:00 AM | 18 OCT 2024
2.65 (0.59%)
Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Torrent Power share price

1,977.05
10:52 AM | 18 OCT 2024
38.15 (1.97%)
LTI Mindtree share price

6,004.00
10:55 AM | 18 OCT 2024
-397.5 (-6.21%)

Infosys share price

1,883.85
10:55 AM | 18 OCT 2024
-85.65 (-4.35%)

360 One Wam share price

1,061.65
10:55 AM | 18 OCT 2024
-45.6 (-4.12%)

Tanla Platforms share price

822.90
10:55 AM | 18 OCT 2024
-34.5 (-4.02%)
Tejas Networks share price

1,201.40
10:53 AM | 18 OCT 2024
76.9 (6.84%)

Axis Bank share price

1,185.00
10:55 AM | 18 OCT 2024
52.85 (4.67%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

4,423.35
10:55 AM | 18 OCT 2024
183 (4.32%)

B E M L share price

4,075.00
10:55 AM | 18 OCT 2024
158.35 (4.04%)
