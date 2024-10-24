Piramal Pharma, Aster DM Healthcare & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Piramal Pharma, Aster DM Healthcare, Max Financial Services, Coforge, Mindspace Business Parks REIT

Livemint
Published24 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
LiveMint
LiveMint

Shares of Piramal Pharma, Aster DM Healthcare, Max Financial Services, Coforge, Mindspace Business Parks REIT hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -9.25(-0.04%) points and Sensex was down by -49.15(-0.06%) points at 24 Oct 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 470.2(0.92%) at 24 Oct 2024 10:44:53 IST.
Other stocks such as Nestle India, Prince Pipes & Fittings, Birla Corporation, Indusind Bank, Capri Global Capital hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Ultratech Cement, HDFC Bank, NTPC, State Bank Of India, Power Grid Corporation Of India were the top gainers while Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki India, ITC were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda, IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank Of India were the top gainers while Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indusind Bank, were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsPiramal Pharma, Aster DM Healthcare & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

149.00
11:01 AM | 24 OCT 2024
0.2 (0.13%)

Bharat Electronics share price

273.10
11:01 AM | 24 OCT 2024
4.45 (1.66%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

125.60
11:01 AM | 24 OCT 2024
2 (1.62%)

Hindalco Industries share price

689.90
11:01 AM | 24 OCT 2024
-27.55 (-3.84%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Aster DM Healthcare share price

434.55
10:50 AM | 24 OCT 2024
32.25 (8.02%)

Amber Enterprises India share price

6,656.20
10:50 AM | 24 OCT 2024
256.8 (4.01%)

Coforge share price

7,670.20
10:50 AM | 24 OCT 2024
111.75 (1.48%)

Poly Medicure share price

2,578.55
10:50 AM | 24 OCT 2024
6.2 (0.24%)
More from 52 Week High

KPIT Technologies share price

1,479.35
10:50 AM | 24 OCT 2024
-152.9 (-9.37%)

IIFL Finance share price

393.00
10:50 AM | 24 OCT 2024
-26.8 (-6.38%)

Hindustan Unilever share price

2,494.65
10:50 AM | 24 OCT 2024
-163.35 (-6.15%)

Escorts Kubota share price

3,506.35
10:50 AM | 24 OCT 2024
-196.3 (-5.3%)
More from Top Losers

Sona Blw Precision Forgings share price

706.15
10:50 AM | 24 OCT 2024
63.7 (9.92%)

Aster DM Healthcare share price

434.55
10:50 AM | 24 OCT 2024
32.25 (8.02%)

Navin Fluorine International share price

3,510.10
10:50 AM | 24 OCT 2024
196.3 (5.92%)

Syngene International share price

883.95
10:50 AM | 24 OCT 2024
47.8 (5.72%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,095.00450.00
    Chennai
    80,101.00450.00
    Delhi
    80,253.00450.00
    Kolkata
    80,105.00450.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.86/L0.11
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.