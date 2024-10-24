Piramal Pharma, Aster DM Healthcare & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Piramal Pharma, Aster DM Healthcare, Max Financial Services, Coforge, Mindspace Business Parks REIT hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -9.25(-0.04%) points and Sensex was down by -49.15(-0.06%) points at 24 Oct 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 470.2(0.92%) at 24 Oct 2024 10:44:53 IST. Other stocks such as Nestle India, Prince Pipes & Fittings, Birla Corporation, Indusind Bank, Capri Global Capital hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Ultratech Cement, HDFC Bank, NTPC, State Bank Of India, Power Grid Corporation Of India were the top gainers while Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki India, ITC were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda, IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank Of India were the top gainers while Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indusind Bank, were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.