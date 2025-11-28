Planning to buy gold today? Check how much 24K and 22K cost in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, other cities on 28 November

Gold prices today: The yellow metal prices gained during the early trading hours on 28 November, driven by growing expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate cut at the upcoming December meeting.

On Friday, 28 November, MCX Gold December futures rose by 0.54% to ₹1,26,180 per 10 grams at around 9:55 am, while MCX Silver December contracts gained 0.89% to ₹1,63,909 per kg during the same time.

According to India Bullions data, the prices of 24-carat gold were ₹1,26,820/10 gm at 9:58 am on 28 November, and 22-carat gold at ₹1,16,252/10 gms. Silver prices were at ₹1,64,750/kg (Silver 999 Fine).

How much did gold grow over the years? In the last 20 years, gold prices have soared by 1,200%, from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,25,000 in 2025 (as of September), delivering positive returns in 16 of these years. Gold prices gained 56% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

As gold has gained in nearly every month this year, the precious metal is expected to report its best annual performance since 1979, despite a challenging economic data landscape resulting from a government shutdown, Bloomberg reported.

Here are today's gold rates for major Indian cities, including Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Retail customers should note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill, which may increase the final price of the purchase.

City 24 karat rate (in rupees) 22 karat rate (in rupees) Mumbai 1,26,590 1,16,041 Pune 1,26,520 1,15,977 New Delhi 1,26,300 1,15,775 Kolkata 1,26,350 1,15,821 Ahmedabad 1,26,680 1,16,123 Bengaluru 1,26,620 1,16,068 Hyderabad 1,26,730 1,16,169 Chennai 1,26,900 1,16,325

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — 28 November 24 karat gold rate in Mumbai— ₹1,26,590/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹1,16,041/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹1,26,170/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹1,64,450/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,64,450/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Pune — 28 November 24 karat gold rate in Pune— ₹1,26,520/10 gm.

22 karat gold rate in Pune— ₹1,15,977/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Pune— ₹1,26,100/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Pune— ₹1,64,490/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Pune— ₹1,64,490/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in New Delhi — 28 November 24-karat gold rate in New Delhi— ₹1,26,300/10 gm.

22-karat gold rate in New Delhi— ₹1,15,775/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹1,26,100/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹1,64,210/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹1,64,210/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — 28 November 24-karat gold rate in Kolkata— ₹1,26,350/10 gm.

22-karat gold rate in Kolkata— ₹1,15,821/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹1,26,100/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹1,64,280/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹1,58,520/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Ahmedabad — 28 November 24-karat gold rate in Ahmedabad— ₹1,26,680/10 gm.

22-karat gold rate in Ahmedabad— ₹1,16,123/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Ahmedabad — ₹1,26,100/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Ahmedabad— ₹1,64,710/kg

MCX Silver 999 rate in Ahmedabad — ₹1,64,710/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — 28 November 24-karat gold rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,26,620/10 gm.

22-karat gold rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,16,068/10 gm.

MCX today gold rate Bengaluru — ₹1,26,100/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,64,630/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹164,630/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — 28 November 24-karat gold rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,26,730/10 gm.

22-karat gold rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,16,169/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,26,112/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,64,610/kg

MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,64,610/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — 28 November 24-karat gold rate in Chennai— ₹1,26,900/10 gm.

22-karat gold rate in Chennai— ₹1,16,325/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹1,26,112/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹1,64,820/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,64,820/kg.