PMS vs mutual funds: How have portfolio managers fared on returns?
Summary
- Portfolio management schemes, which require a minimum investment of ₹50 lakh, have matched mutual funds in beating market benchmarks on the equity side, but not on the debt and hybrid side.
Portfolio management schemes (PMS) are intended to outperform the market and the investment vehicle for the public at large—mutual funds. But in the past five years, PMS have, as a set, trailed mutual funds in beating market benchmarks. PMS are offered by registered investment firms and mutual funds, with a minimum investment limit of ₹50 lakh. Since they allow for greater customisation, flexibility and dynamism, they offer the possibility of higher returns. However, an analysis of their regulatory filings shows this hasn’t been the case in five years to December 2024.