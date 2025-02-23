PMS vs mutual funds: How have portfolio managers fared on returns?

This debt orientation is because of EPFO guidelines on where its corpus can be invested, which lean heavily towards debt. According to government data, as of March 2024, equities accounted for only 9.5% of the EPFO corpus. Within these broad asset classes, fund managers have freedom, and about 84% of the ₹37.1 trillion managed by portfolio managers are discretionary investments. This is where they try to beat market benchmarks, but they haven’t succeeded on the debt side. In the past five years, only 31% of investment plans on the debt side beat their benchmarks.