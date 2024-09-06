PN Gadgil: From financials to GMP, here are 10 things you should know before subscribing to the issue that opens soon

  • P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of P N Gadgil Jewellers begins on September 10, 2024. Here are 10 key things from Financials to GMP to know before you consider subscribing

Ujjval Jauhari
Published6 Sep 2024, 04:23 PM IST
PN Gadgil IPO: From financials to GMP, 10 things to know before applying
PN Gadgil IPO: From financials to GMP, 10 things to know before applying

P N Gadgil Jewellers Limited IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of P N Gadgil Jewellers begins on September 10, 2024. Here are 10 key things from Financials to GMP to know before you consider subscribing

10 key things to know

  1. P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO: Key details-

The initial public offering (IPO) of P N Gadgil Jewellers begins on September 10, 2024, and ends on September 12, 2024.

The initial public offering (IPO) pricing band for P N Gadgil Jewellers Limited had been set at 456 to 480 per equity share, with a face value of 10.

The 1,100.00 crore book-built issue of P N Gadgil Jewellers is the IPO. The issue consists of an offer to sell 0.52 crore shares, valued at 250.00 crores, and a new issuance of 1.77 crore shares, valued at 850.00 crores.

 

Also Read | Gala Precision Engineering IPO: GMP signals strong listing gain for allottees

Not less than 35.00% of the Net Issue is reserved for retails

The IPO price range for P N Gadgil Jewellers is 456 to 480 per share. A minimum of 31 shares is required for an application's lot size. Retail investors are required to invest a minimum of 14,880.

2. P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO: allotment and Listing

On Friday, September 13, 2024, the allotment for the P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO is anticipated to be completed. The proposed listing date for P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO is Tuesday, September 17, 2024, and it will take place on the BSE and NSE.

 

Also Read | Naturewings Holidays IPO Day 3: Check subscription status, GMP & key dates

3. P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO: Objectives of the issue

The Company intends to fund the following items using the Net Proceeds:

Funding the costs associated with opening 12 new stores in Maharashtra (the "New Stores")

Repaying or prepaying all or part of certain loans that the company has taken out; and

General Corporate purposes.

Also Read | FII’s Buy Stake in Multibagger SME stock. Share price hits record high

4. About P N Gadgil Jewellers

Under the "PNG" brand, P N Gadgil Jewellers Limited was founded in 2013 and provides a broad selection of precious metal/jewelry products in a variety of price points and designs, including gold, silver, platinum, and diamond jewelry.

5.P N Gadgil Jewellers: Financials

P N Gadgil Jewellers Limited saw its profit after tax (PAT) rise by 65% while its revenue increased by 34% during FY24 over FY23

Also Read | FII’s Buy Stake in Multibagger SME stock. Share price hits record high

6. P N Gadgil Jewellers: Peers

Titan Company Ltd , Kalyan Jewellers India , Senco Gold , Thangamayil Jewellery are the peers of PN Gadgil Jewellers

7. P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO: Registrar and lead managers

Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO, and the book running lead managers are Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited, Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, and BOB Capital Markets Limited.

8.P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO- Key Risks

The strength of the brands P N Gadgil uses are crucial to its success. Any reputational damage to the brand, name or logo could have an adverse effect on P N Gadgil Jewellers financial condition, cash flows and results of operations.

P N Gadgil Jewellers inability to effectively market its products, or any deterioration in public perception of our brand, could affect consumer footfall and consequently adversely impact our business, financial condition, cash flows and results of operations.

9. P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO: Promoters

The company's promoters are Saurabh Vidyadhar Gadgil, Radhika Saurabh Gadgil, and SVG Business Trust.

10. P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO; GMP or Grey Market Premium

The grey market premium that P N Gadgil Jewellers commands was +155. Stated differently, the P N Gadgil Jewellers share was trading for 155 more than the issue price, according to investorgain.com.

As a result, the market anticipates P N Gadgil Jewellers to list at 635, 32.29%, or 155 more than the upper range of the issue price of 480.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Sep 2024, 04:23 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsPN Gadgil: From financials to GMP, here are 10 things you should know before subscribing to the issue that opens soon

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

151.25
03:59 PM | 6 SEP 2024
-0.5 (-0.33%)

State Bank Of India

782.60
03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
-36 (-4.4%)

Bharat Electronics

283.65
03:58 PM | 6 SEP 2024
-6.95 (-2.39%)

Indian Oil Corporation

176.65
03:56 PM | 6 SEP 2024
-4.55 (-2.51%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gujarat Fluorochemicals

3,809.40
03:41 PM | 6 SEP 2024
282.65 (8.01%)

Glenmark Life Sciences

1,149.55
03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
56.05 (5.13%)

SBI Cards & Payment Services

800.40
03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
32.9 (4.29%)

Sumitomo Chemical India

537.50
03:48 PM | 6 SEP 2024
20.55 (3.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,744.00239.00
    Chennai
    73,888.00597.00
    Delhi
    73,528.00165.00
    Kolkata
    73,025.00375.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue