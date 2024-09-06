PN Gadgil IPO: From financials to GMP, 10 things to know before applying

P N Gadgil Jewellers Limited IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of P N Gadgil Jewellers begins on September 10, 2024. Here are 10 key things from Financials to GMP to know before you consider subscribing {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

10 key things to know P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO: Key details- The initial public offering (IPO) of P N Gadgil Jewellers begins on September 10, 2024, and ends on September 12, 2024.

The initial public offering (IPO) pricing band for P N Gadgil Jewellers Limited had been set at ₹456 to ₹480 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10.

The ₹1,100.00 crore book-built issue of P N Gadgil Jewellers is the IPO. The issue consists of an offer to sell 0.52 crore shares, valued at ₹250.00 crores, and a new issuance of 1.77 crore shares, valued at ₹850.00 crores.

The IPO price range for P N Gadgil Jewellers is ₹456 to ₹480 per share. A minimum of 31 shares is required for an application's lot size. Retail investors are required to invest a minimum of ₹14,880.

2. P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO: allotment and Listing On Friday, September 13, 2024, the allotment for the P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO is anticipated to be completed. The proposed listing date for P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO is Tuesday, September 17, 2024, and it will take place on the BSE and NSE.

3. P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO: Objectives of the issue The Company intends to fund the following items using the Net Proceeds:

Funding the costs associated with opening 12 new stores in Maharashtra (the "New Stores")

Repaying or prepaying all or part of certain loans that the company has taken out; and

General Corporate purposes.

4. About P N Gadgil Jewellers Under the "PNG" brand, P N Gadgil Jewellers Limited was founded in 2013 and provides a broad selection of precious metal/jewelry products in a variety of price points and designs, including gold, silver, platinum, and diamond jewelry.

5.P N Gadgil Jewellers: Financials P N Gadgil Jewellers Limited saw its profit after tax (PAT) rise by 65% while its revenue increased by 34% during FY24 over FY23

6. P N Gadgil Jewellers: Peers Titan Company Ltd , Kalyan Jewellers India , Senco Gold , Thangamayil Jewellery are the peers of PN Gadgil Jewellers

7. P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO: Registrar and lead managers Bigshare Services PvLtd is the registrar for the P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO, and the book running lead managers are Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited, Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, and BOB Capital Markets Limited.

8.P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO- Key Risks The strength of the brands P N Gadgil uses are crucial to its success. Any reputational damage to the brand, name or logo could have an adverse effect on P N Gadgil Jewellers financial condition, cash flows and results of operations.

P N Gadgil Jewellers inability to effectively market its products, or any deterioration in public perception of our brand, could affect consumer footfall and consequently adversely impact our business, financial condition, cash flows and results of operations.

9. P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO: Promoters The company's promoters are Saurabh Vidyadhar Gadgil, Radhika Saurabh Gadgil, and SVG Business Trust.

10. P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO; GMP or Grey Market Premium The grey market premium that P N Gadgil Jewellers commands was +155. Stated differently, the P N Gadgil Jewellers share was trading for ₹155 more than the issue price, according to investorgain.com.

As a result, the market anticipates P N Gadgil Jewellers to list at ₹635, 32.29%, or ₹155 more than the upper range of the issue price of ₹ 480.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.