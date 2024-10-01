PNB share are down by -1.17%, Nifty down by -0.23%

PNB Share Price Today on 01-10-2024: On the last trading day, PNB's stock opened at 104.35 and closed at 105.90. The highest price reached during the day was 106.10, while the lowest was 104.00.

Published1 Oct 2024, 11:10 AM IST
PNB Share Price Today Live Updates
PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today on : At 01 Oct 11:10 today, PNB shares are trading at price 105.9, -1.17% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84168.95, down by -0.16%. The stock has hit a high of 106.1 and a low of 104 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5108.18
10108.80
20110.36
50114.60
100119.61
300117.18

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 108.63, 109.98, & 110.71, whereas it has key support levels at 106.55, 105.82, & 104.47.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PNB was 408.83% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.54% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.06 & P/B is at 1.01.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.04% with a target price of 107.00.

The company has a 73.15% promoter holding, 8.72% MF holding, & 5.51% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.89% in march to 8.72% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.82% in march to 5.51% in the june quarter.

PNB share price down -1.17% today to trade at 105.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Indusind Bank are falling today, but its peers Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Indian Overseas Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.23% & -0.16% each respectively.

First Published:1 Oct 2024, 11:10 AM IST
