PNB share are up by 0.05%, Nifty down by -1.52%

PNB Share Price Today on 03-10-2024: On the last trading day, PNB opened at 103.15 and closed at 105.20. The stock reached a high of 106.75 and a low of 103.05 during the day.

Livemint
Published3 Oct 2024, 11:17 AM IST
PNB Share Price Today Live Updates
PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today on : At 03 Oct 12:00 today, PNB shares are trading at price 105.2, 0.05% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82970.64, down by -1.54%. The stock has hit a high of 106.75 and a low of 103.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5106.77
10107.84
20109.38
50114.07
100119.24
300117.39

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 106.3, 107.39, & 108.61, whereas it has key support levels at 103.99, 102.77, & 101.68.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for PNB was 304.26% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.54% .The current P/E of the stock is at 9.87 & P/B is at 0.99.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.71% with a target price of 107.00.

The company has a 73.15% promoter holding, 8.72% MF holding, & 5.51% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.89% in march to 8.72% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.82% in march to 5.51% in the june quarter.

PNB share price has gained 0.05% today, currently at 105.2, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.52% & -1.54% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Oct 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsPNB share are up by 0.05%, Nifty down by -1.52%

Most Active Stocks

HDFC Bank share price

1,706.75
12:01 PM | 3 OCT 2024
-19.4 (-1.12%)

Reliance Industries share price

2,865.00
12:01 PM | 3 OCT 2024
-64.8 (-2.21%)

Tata Steel share price

167.50
12:01 PM | 3 OCT 2024
0.5 (0.3%)

Tata Motors share price

927.90
12:01 PM | 3 OCT 2024
-37.45 (-3.88%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Jubilant Ingrevia share price

823.00
11:54 AM | 3 OCT 2024
47.8 (6.17%)

Angel Broking share price

2,754.90
11:54 AM | 3 OCT 2024
154.85 (5.96%)

Petronet LNG share price

361.90
11:54 AM | 3 OCT 2024
17.65 (5.13%)

Just Dial share price

1,224.20
11:53 AM | 3 OCT 2024
59.4 (5.1%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,475.00560.00
    Chennai
    77,481.00560.00
    Delhi
    77,633.00560.00
    Kolkata
    77,485.00560.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.